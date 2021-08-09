Risk of heavy rains in large parts of the country

– It is raining in southwestern Oslo and eastern Norway. “There is a risk of heavy rainfall locally,” Meteorologist Train Jonason told TV2 here during the storm.

The temperature is the same, about 20 degrees. The meteorologist is coming to western Norway and central Norway with the same encouraging news.

– This is a low pressure area, which makes the weather unstable and provides rainy seasons. It is difficult to say exactly when and where it will come.

Danger alert sent

Heavy rain is expected off the southern coast of Norway on Sunday, according to Jonason. In the morning the temperature will remain the same and it will be mild.

The Norwegian Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in the areas of Astfolt, Agarshas and Oslo.

Sunday afternoon and evening danger warning applies, and Meteorological Institute Warns of large local differences in intensity and scale

There is a risk of heavy rain in the eastern part of Wigan County on Sunday afternoon and evening. We have sent a hazard warning at the yellow level. Beware of thunderstorms in the short term! pic.twitter.com/C4jieTQtfi – Meteorologists August 8, 2021

Good in the north

However, part of the country is escaping the worst of the rains.

– It will be good in all parts of northern Norway. Trams and Finmark in particular get very good weather.

The meteorologist says the weather and temperature will be good here on Monday. It is best in coastal areas, while it may rain indoors.

The start of the week will be very similar to Sunday, with large parts of southern Norway experiencing changing weather until Wednesday.

The worst rain seems to be moving in the middle towards western Norway, the meteorologist says.

Will become mid-week

Jonason says there is still hope for good weather in southern Norway in the future.

The weather in southern Norway will drop slightly on Tuesday afternoon, but there will still be periods with weather coverage and rain.

At the same time, northern Norway may experience bad weather and low temperatures.

– But so far, Trams and Finmark have the best weather with high temperatures. This is the coldest season, so it will be received with love.