In the movie theater. “Jungle Cruise” by Indiana Jones, an extreme-rhythm girl with Twain Johnson

Jack Whitehall, Emily Blunt and Twain Johnson. (© DR)

Inspired by the most popular attraction of Disney parks and has a huge budget, Spanish-American director Joam Colette-Sera’s last work Designed to please the largest number.

Borrow from different sagas

“Following the Green Diamond” from a scene reminiscent of the “African Queen’s Odyssey” by “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Indiana Jones” by Sagas, director Entertainment with stunning special effects (Beware, the film is not recommended for under 10s), full of adrenaline, in which action scenes jump at each other at hell speed. And all this without losing the sense of happy humor and sense of humor!

Touching a woman

We did not forget to touch on the woman’s claim, because, in the opening scene of the film, we find out Law Dr. Lily Who, in the early twentiese The century in London, as a woman, has no right to access the most secret archive of educated society. However, she knew that hiding an object there, her father, a famous researcher who had been missing for a few years, spoke to her and told her that it was the key that would allow her to find a tree in the heart of the Amazon. The ability to cure all the evils of the universe.

In the Amazon jungle

Courageous as a person, Lily grabs what he says Departs the Amazon jungle with his brother McGregor, the perfect British subject, The mesh, by definition, cannot be made without the tea time served on the porcelain. One of the largest rivers in the world does not yet have a boat and its captain to climb its borders. Impossible she meets Frank, an adventurer, commander of an incredible tank but the perfect connoisseur of this river bed.

The adventure begins and what we can say is that it continues until the unexpected final twist. Not to forget, icing on the cake, this German submarine follows them with its vengeance. Emily Blunt (Lily) and Twain Johnson (Frank) Create the best twins, a couple completed by a hilarious McGregor Jack Whitehall in the throes of an existential crisis, unusual in Mickey’s universe …

Robert Banerjee

