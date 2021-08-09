Home Top News Dixie Fire continues its course in California

Aug 09, 2021 0 Comments
The third-largest fire in California history this week destroyed businesses and homes in the small town of Greenville and the village of Condom.

It has already swallowed more than 180.00 hectares in four districts since declaring itself in mid-July, according to the California Fire Department, which could only be 21% of its surface area.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

