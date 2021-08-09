A wonderful moment in the history of astronomy – the first capture of light emanating from a black hole

For the first time, scientists have detected light emanating from a black hole, and CNN writes that it executes a prediction based on Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

Stanford University astronomer Dan Wilkins and colleagues observed X-rays emitted by a high-velocity black hole at the center of a galaxy 800 million light-years from Earth.



Black hole closest to Earth / NASA photo

This bright glow of light is not uncommon because although light cannot escape from a black hole, the massive gravitational field around it heats up to millions of degrees. It emits radio waves and X-rays. Sometimes this very hot material is released into space in rapid explosions including X-rays and gamma rays.

However, d. Wilkins then noticed small X-ray flashes that appeared and were of different colors – they spread from a distance of the black hole.

“No light entering the black hole will come out of it, so we should not see anything behind the black hole,” said Wilkins, author and researcher at the Cowley Institute for Particle Astronomy and Astronomy at Stanford University. .

However, the peculiarity of the black hole allowed such an event to occur. “The reason we see this is because that black hole distorts space, bends light, and rotates the magnetic fields around itself,” he said.

“Fifty years ago, when astronomers began to speculate about how a magnetic field could act near a black hole, they did not know that one day we might have direct mechanisms to see how Einstein’s theory of relativity works,” said Roger Plantford. , Co-author.

A. Einstein’s theory has not lost its relevance for hundreds of years, and new astronomical discoveries have been made in support of it. The general theory of relativity describes how massive objects decompose the fabric of the universe known as space-time. A. Einstein discovered that gravity was not created by an invisible force, but that we simply experience it in the decay of space-time.