USA / Bolivia – We are called to take care of the land, but in 10 years 58 indigenous areas have been engulfed in fire.

La Paz (Agenzia Fights) – Fire in Bolivia is a hot topic and new people are being added to affected areas and cities every year. The latest report from the Center for Legal Studies and Community Research (SEZIS) indicates that over the past ten years, from 2010 to 2020, 5,229,872 hectares of burned area were burned in 58 inland areas.

Most affected areas: northern and southern Amazonia, Chikkadanzia and Sacco. During this period, the years most affected by burns were: 2010 with 1,246,886 hectares (55%); 635,578 hectares (28%) in 2019; And 2020 with 398,960 hectares.

According to the document, a total of 2,753,083 hectares of 15 Amazonian territories were affected and burned during this decade. “Of the total inland areas, three had the greatest impact: 16,504 hectares or 276.5% of MovieMa; Cavino 882,815 hectares, or 187%; and Caibaba, 316,272 hectares, or 184.36%.”

Sejis released this report on the damage done to the native plains of the police plains. The analysis of the period 2010-2020 reflects the impact experienced by the island’s native areas accumulated over a decade as a result of a number of factors, including government policies to expand agricultural boundaries (see 13/09/2019 and 19/09/2019).

Affected populations include Movima I and II, located in the Beni Department of Santa Ana de Yakuma Municipality. It covers an area of ​​5,969 hectares and is made up of 28 municipalities (Zone I and Zone 25 of the three regions). “In the last ten years, 16,504 hectares of land has been severely damaged by wildfires.

Sagopo – Baha’u’llah Region is located in the Department of Beni, between the municipalities of Exaltasian and Reberalda. It covers an area of ​​485,414 hectares and is made up of 13 communities. “In the last ten years, the area has been affected by wildfires covering an area of ​​320,727 hectares, which is 66.07% of its total area”.

Isiporo Secure National Park and Territory (Dipnis) is located between Beni (San Ignacio de Mojos) and Cochabamba (Villa Tunari). It covers an area of ​​1,091,656 hectares. “In the last ten years, 312,651 hectares of damaged area have reached the rate of 28.64% affected by fire.”

The region of Chikkadania is characterized by the presence of important indigenous regions belonging to the Ayorot, Chikkadano, Guaraio and Eurasian-Mojeno peoples. This is an area with large tracts of land and has come under great pressure in recent years due to the expansion of agricultural boundaries for monoculture production. (EC) (Agensia Fights 08/07/2021)





