Home Technology The United States wants to ban honors like Hawaii

The United States wants to ban honors like Hawaii

Aug 08, 2021 0 Comments
The United States wants to ban honors like Hawaii

Fourteen Republicans in the House of Representatives have petitioned the U.S. Department of Commerce to list Honor as a company similar to Hawaii.

According to the content of the letter sent to the US Department of Commerce on August 6, a group of politicians led by Michael McCall, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, argued that the decision to sell the subsidiary was owned by Honor. Huawei “An attempt to circumvent U.S. export control policies to keep American technology and software out of the hands of the Communist Party of America.”

Outside an Honor Store in Hubei (China). Photo: China Daily.

The letter quoted several analysts as saying that the sale of the Hawaii Honor would help its subsidiaries avoid barriers and access US semiconductor technologies and components. “This could have been prevented if the exclusion had not taken place,” the letter said.

A Commerce Department spokesman said the company “appreciates the comments of members of Congress.” He added, “We are constantly reviewing the available information and adding it to the company list.”

Chinese embassies in Washington, Honor and Hawaii were not immediately available for comment.

In November 2020, Huawei sold its low-cost smartphone division Honor for about US $ 15.5 billion. The company’s stated goal is to keep the brand alive as U.S. sanctions on Huawei block supply chains and cut off the company’s access to critical hardware such as chips and software. United States. Buyer is a joint venture between 30 companies and agents.

In January, Honor said it had formed partnerships with US chip makers such as Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc. Recently, the company introduced the Honor 50 series with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 778G chip. Honor has entered the top 4 of 5 smartphone manufacturers in China, while Huawei is Leave out the first 5.

READ  'Glass cleaners' video of a teenager being killed for stealing a cell phone in Bogot

Hawaii was listed on the US Company list in May 2019. Since then, the company has continued to face difficulties in many areas of its business, especially in products that use American technology. Recently, the company also introduced this line P50 The new generation. The device has been greatly improved in terms of camera and configuration, but only supports 4G networks instead of 5G – which is considered a step backwards for Huawei. At the event, Yu Chengdong, Hawaii’s consumer business leader, acknowledged that “5G chips are very good, but we can only use them as 4G chips.”

Nhu Phuc (Follow SCMP)

You May Also Like

WhatsApp Web | Learn the trick to publish stories through the app Android | iOS | IPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | USA | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nnda | nnni | Game-game

WhatsApp Web | Learn the trick to publish stories through the app Android | iOS | IPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | USA | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nnda | nnni | Game-game

Android Games: List of 10 Most Downloaded Week of August 2nd to 8th | Google Play Store | Minecraft | Candy Crush Saga | USA | USA | USA | நந்த ண்ணி | Game-game

Android Games: List of 10 Most Downloaded Week of August 2nd to 8th | Google Play Store | Minecraft | Candy Crush Saga | USA | USA | USA | நந்த ண்ணி | Game-game

Is JIT the source of all evils? Microsoft begins to test Edge Super Safe Mode

Is JIT the source of all evils? Microsoft begins to test Edge Super Safe Mode

See: This robot cleans the beaches of cigarette butts and you can help him without leaving the house

See: This robot cleans the beaches of cigarette butts and you can help him without leaving the house

Possible Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 was first shown in the user's hand in the official image

Possible Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 was first shown in the user’s hand in the official image

India's first electric supercar with a range of 523 km on a single charge.

India’s first electric supercar with a range of 523 km on a single charge.

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *