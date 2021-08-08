MLB Summary: Roy Hallade’s number to be withdrawn tomorrow | Japan Olympic victory

Roy Hallade’s number will be withdrawn tomorrow

The Phyllis are preparing accordingly.

There is no return date for Francisco Linder

Not the news the Mets fans want to hear.

Joe Madden sells his house in Tampa Bay

He will travel to Arizona to be close with the angels and his family.

Microuted and 30

Happy Birthday to the best player on the planet.

K’Brian Hayes in the midst of a sluggish recession

However, he begins to find his bearings on the bat.

Ke’Bryan Hayes was at a job, but said something he did on Thursday helped make him feel more comfortable on the plate: https://t.co/RaOOgRmAie – Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) August 7, 2021

Japan Olympic victory

The Japanese won Olympic gold at home against the United States. The Dominican Republic also won the bronze medal.

Japan won the first Olympic gold medal in baseball and the USA team won the silver medal after Japan’s 2-0 victory in the thrilling final.

They will not meet again at the Olympics until 2028 in Los Angeles, which is scheduled with Break Dance instead of baseball and softball in Paris in 2028. – Bob Nightengale (BNightengale) August 7, 2021

Speaking of the Olympics, Eddie Alvarez has become one of the few athletes to win a medal in the winter and summer.