Home World Hundreds of crores traded from small tea shops

Hundreds of crores traded from small tea shops

Aug 08, 2021 0 Comments
Hundreds of crores traded from small tea shops

After graduation, three friends gave him a tea shop without running after work. Initially, everyone thought the trio had made the worst decision. But that bad decision changed their lives. Three friends earn hundreds of crores of rupees a year from small tea shops.

In 2016, three friends Anand, Rahul and Anupam Dube set up a tea shop in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and invested just Rs 3 lakh. In five years, they have traded over Rs 100 crore from 175 outlets. Apart from India, they have branches in Dubai. They said they would soon open branches in Canada and London.

Although the chain store ‘Saye Sutta Bar’ is a tea shop, sandwiches, pasta and noodles are also available here. There are 10 different flavors in tea. However, there is no chance of smoking.

Also in their outlets, tea is served in earthen pots. Anand Nayak, director of ‘Saye Sutta Bar’, said the practice was introduced to help potters.

However, their beginning was not so easy, Anand said. Although he was the son of a farmer’s father, he said he wanted to start a business. He also started a readymade garments business. Unable to use it there, it came to my mind to set up a tea shop.

Meanwhile, ten other middle-class families wanted the boy to be a great civil servant. That is why Anand started studying for a job. But after hearing Anand’s plan, Anupav quit his job preparation and joined him. He started the business beyond the end of his family. He called another friend Rahul. The three friends were able to raise only three lakh rupees. That was the beginning of the first step in today’s billionaire business.

READ  Chemical tanker sinks near Sri Lanka - risk of environmental catastrophe

You May Also Like

After entering the yellow list .. Emirates Airlines intensifies its flights to the United Kingdom

After entering the yellow list .. Emirates Airlines intensifies its flights to the United Kingdom

The United States launched the only aircraft to search for nuclear explosions / Gordon

The United States launched the only aircraft to search for nuclear explosions / Gordon

Another charge! The United States is talking about this corruption

Another charge! The United States is talking about this corruption

Man jumps on the rails just minutes before crossing the subway and rescues wheelchair users (video)

Man jumps on the rails just minutes before crossing the subway and rescues wheelchair users (video)

The Polish Chief Justice suspended the work of the disputed disciplinary chamber following an EU request

The Polish Chief Justice suspended the work of the disputed disciplinary chamber following an EU request

Technology: Big Problem: There may be a moment when the Gulf Stream fails

Technology: Big Problem: There may be a moment when the Gulf Stream fails

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *