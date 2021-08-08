Delta Airlines plans to acquire a major UK network

The UK is amending its immigration rules to allow travelers to be vaccinated EU And this United States On the ground, Delta Airlines Get ready to deliver more flights in between England.

Delta plans to make the following changes to its network:

Seattle – Landers Heathrow Starts again three times a week from October 7th.

Detroit – London Heathrow Starts again four times a week from October 11th.

New York JFK – Landers Heathrow – Frequency increased to 14 flights per week (daily double)

You must use all of the above services Boeing 767-400ER

Daily activity Atlanta Heathrow flies daily to London Airbus A330.

All flights are fitted with Delta One full flat beds, Delta Comfort + and main cabin service, new premium content, on-purchase WiFi and personal entertainment screens at the rear of the seats with free mobile messaging.

Operates Delta Atlantic flights with a joint venture partner Virgin of the Atlantic. It adds Boston, Los Angeles And Miami and Atlanta and New York JFK For a list of your options.

For those who want to get in touch France Or HollandAnd Air France And KLM Operation of 43 joint aircraft to the United States.

Terms of acceptance

To travel to the UK, customers need:

To provide On an equal footing. Much Certificate of vaccination and negative test (PCR, LAMP or antigen) within three days of departure.

Check PCR a couple of days before arrival.

The United Kingdom has placed the United States on the Orange Travel List. You can read the rules here. This blog broke UK travel advice Pieces that are easy to swallow For those who do not want to follow traffic management advice.

To re-enter the United States, customers must provide proof of a negative test within three days of departure.

Avans Delta Ready to fly A product that allows customers traveling between the US and the UK to easily manage test requirements and verify results before arriving at the airport, saving them valuable time and reducing the risk of refusing boarding.

Vaccine evidence will be attached later this summer. Over time, the solution will reduce the amount of paperwork that verifies the client’s Delta Fly Ready status.

However, proof of US citizenship and your full CDC vaccination card must now enter the UK. Imposed on you.

In reverse commas

Joe Esposito, Senior Vice President of Delta Network Planning, said:

“The long-awaited reopening is an important step because the borders were closed to most travelers a year ago. “We are committed to helping customers rediscover the joys of travel, while at the same time keeping their health and safety at the forefront of the changing global travel environment.” With 22 million people and 900,000 tons of cargo being transported between the two countries in 2019, the US-UK corridor is crucial for international travel and trade.

Suitable for US travelers. Might be in the UK in the Middle Ages?

It should be noted that this place was the United States, although American travelers could enter the UK and Europe Very slowly To exchange the same privileges, while keeping its borders closed to those coming from those areas – you may be allowed to travel from Mexico or another country for two weeks and then travel to the United States.

For those of us who need to fix connections across a large pond, the day will not be too soon for the United States to welcome visitors from the United Kingdom and Europe.

Welcome inside Economy Class and above – Your simple guide to network news, honest reviews, in-depth coverage, unique research, and humor and madness, because I know how to connect.

Follow me on Twitter Integrated tweet For the latest updates! You can follow me Instagram Further!

Also, don’t forget that we are a part of it The Interior area Community, We bring you the latest news from frequent travelers around the world.

About