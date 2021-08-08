Chief Minister-Deputy Chief Minister congratulates gold medalist Neeraj Chopra



Mumbai: Chief Minister Uttam Thackeray has congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning the gold medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said that Neeraj Chopra has done a job of doubling the joy of Indian participation in the Olympics and giving hope to the sports world. Heartfelt congratulations to Neeraj’s family, mentors and coaches for their strength and confidence in Samarth Chad. Neeraj, we are proud to think of you. Congratulations on Neeraj Chopra’s next trip.

Meanwhile, words are not enough to praise Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic gold medalist in the 87.58m javelin at the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj Chopra, the country’s first individual gold medalist in field sports, has made history. With the gold medal, the country’s pride has increased. It has won the hearts of millions of people. His performance put an end to the Olympic gold medal drought today. The golden age of outdoor sports began in the country. Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra from the bottom of my heart, ”said Ajit Pawar, Vice President and President of the Maharashtra Olympic Association.

In his congratulatory message, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the gold medal won by Neeraj Chopra in the Jallikkattu competition has not only enhanced India’s medal tally but also the sporting world. Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal will change the way people watch field games. Outdoor games are gaining popularity, curls. Encourage Indian youth to play outdoor sports. Neeraj Sap Pra’s gold medal is the result of his consistent, hard work. Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra, his colleagues, coaches, mentors and fans for the gold medal. In words like this, Deputy Chief Minister Neeraj Sap Prav congratulated him on his golden performance.