Home Sports CB McCullum was elected president of the NBA Players Association

CB McCullum was elected president of the NBA Players Association

Aug 08, 2021 0 Comments
CB McCullum was elected president of the NBA Players Association

(New York) Blazers ‘CJ McCullum was elected president of the NBA Players’ Association on Saturday at the League’s Player Representatives Council meeting.


McCullum has been the Vice President of the NPPA Executive Committee since 2018.

McCullum gets a four-year term. He replaces Chris Paul, who has been head of the NBPA since 2013.

Paul negotiated a 2017 collective agreement.

Against the backdrop of an epidemic, Paul has been instrumental in developing a plan and protocol for the Orlando Bubble to play in 2020, as well as a full season in 2020-2021.

“I am grateful for taking this opportunity,” McCallum said. Chris has done an amazing job of strengthening the players ’voice and using his platform to ensure players are supported within the game, but off the field. ”

McCullum, 29, has played for Portland since joining the NBA in 2013-14.

He had his best career season with an average of 23.1 points per game.

READ  Wisconsin Badgers Basketball: Review of the Eastern Illinois Game

You May Also Like

MLP: Aroldis Chapman on the side with swelling of the left elbow

MLP: Aroldis Chapman on the side with swelling of the left elbow

Damian Lillard et Team USA au duel avec la France en finale des JO

Damien Lillard’s cash addition: “NBA is simpler than FIFA”

Brief MLP: Fernando Dadis Jr.'s Shoulder Advances | Covit-19 operations may return

Brief MLP: Fernando Dadis Jr.’s Shoulder Advances | Covit-19 operations may return

NFL: Josh Allen breaks bank

NFL: Josh Allen breaks bank

Brief MLP: Delino Tshields Coming To Boston | A persistent problem in baseball

Brief MLP: Delino Tshields Coming To Boston | A persistent problem in baseball

A relationship to improve Aaron Rodgers

A relationship to improve Aaron Rodgers

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *