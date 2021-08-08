CB McCullum was elected president of the NBA Players Association

(New York) Blazers ‘CJ McCullum was elected president of the NBA Players’ Association on Saturday at the League’s Player Representatives Council meeting.

McCullum has been the Vice President of the NPPA Executive Committee since 2018.

McCullum gets a four-year term. He replaces Chris Paul, who has been head of the NBPA since 2013.

Paul negotiated a 2017 collective agreement.

Against the backdrop of an epidemic, Paul has been instrumental in developing a plan and protocol for the Orlando Bubble to play in 2020, as well as a full season in 2020-2021.

“I am grateful for taking this opportunity,” McCallum said. Chris has done an amazing job of strengthening the players ’voice and using his platform to ensure players are supported within the game, but off the field. ”

McCullum, 29, has played for Portland since joining the NBA in 2013-14.

He had his best career season with an average of 23.1 points per game.