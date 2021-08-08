Amazon Great Freedom Festival Super Offer Available on Budget Smartphones. – Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2021: Best deals on budget smartphones

Amazon has announced its Great Freedom Festival Sale. Started August 5th. The sale runs through August 9 at 11:59 p.m. Customers can get up to 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card and Debit Card EMIs as there are great offers on purchasing electronic goods including smartphones, laptops, cameras, smart TVs on sale. Stunning discounts are available on budget smartphones today. Proceed immediately

REDMI 9A

If you want to buy Redmi 9A with strong discount, you can take advantage of Amazon Prime Day Sale. The cell phone can be purchased for just Rs 6,799. Speaking of specifications of the Redmi 9A, the phone has a 6.53 inch IPS display and its aspect ratio is 20: 9. This phone is provided with Ara 360 design, and it comes with Unibody 3D design. This device is MediaTek Helio G25 Processor

Samsung Galaxy M32

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is available for Rs 12,600 during the Amazon sale. The Galaxy M32 Sport offers a 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz upgrade rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and has quad cameras on the back. It has a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with 123 degree field field, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. On the front there is a 20MP selfie camera. MW launches a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W faster charging. Click here to buy Samsung Galaxy M32!

Xiaomi Redmi Note10

The Redmi Note 10 is available on amazon.in for Rs 13,499. It features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display that delivers full HD + resolution and tops the list with the Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a Snapdragon 678 processor and the rear has quad cameras with a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Apart from this, there is a 13MP selfie camera on the front. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with stereo speakers and a side fingerprint reader with support for 33W fast charging. Click here to buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 10!

OPPO F17

The Oppo F17 is priced at Rs 13,491 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. It is powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor and features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that delivers full HD + resolution. The F17 features a 16MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP depth sensors. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,015mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Click here to buy OPPO F17!

Real Norso30

The Realme Narzo 30 supports 6.5-inch full HD + display and 90 Hz update rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor and has three cameras on the back. It has a 48MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP front camera for taking selfies. The Narco 30 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at Rs 12,499 on Amazon.in. Click here to buy Realme Narzo 30!