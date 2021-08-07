WhatsApp Web | Learn the trick to publish stories through the app Android | iOS | IPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | USA | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nnda | nnni | Game-game

In the last days WhatsApp Web It attracts attention in different parts of the world because thanks to a new beta version, millions of users of the aforementioned app can enjoy the web version without having to rely on a mobile device, i.e. the cell phone is turned off, without internet or away from the computer, and you can chat effortlessly. This time we will teach you another new trick for posting WhatsApp status or stories from computer or laptop. Take note.

It is important to clarify that for now Share It does not officially include the function of publishing positions from its web version; However, there is a Google Chrome extension to achieve this. What is an extension? They are additional functions or programs that you add in order to improve the performance of this browser. If you know this, follow the instructions we teach you below.

How To Install Chrome Extension For Posting Story On WhatsApp Website

First, go to the ‘Chrome Web Store’ or click on it Here Go straight.

Go straight. In the search engine at the top left, above the extensions, type or click ‘WA Web Plus for WhatsApp’ Here Enter it.

Enter it. Now, click on ‘Add to Chrome’ and then a mini window will open where you need to click on ‘Add Extension’.

Ready, in this area you need to click on the puzzle icon (extensions) located in the upper right corner of the Gmail profile photo.

All your Chrome extensions will open, but look for ‘WA Web Plus for WhatsApp’ and press the three vertical dots on the right.

Some options will be displayed and click ‘Set’.

If you now notice, a circled green cross icon will appear, which is the extension you just installed.

How to post positions or stories on WhatsApp website

After installing the extension, open the WhatsApp web in the normal way and go to States.

There is no icon in the lower right corner as you can see.

Now, click on the Chrome extension and press “X” to close the WhatsApp Web Status tab.

Many options will appear automatically and in the lower right corner, click the icon to upload photos.

A small window will open with a description of the status and select the photo or video you want.

Important: Works only on cheat version WhatsApp Web Browser If you have a beta version it will not work.

