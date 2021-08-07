Home Sports MLP: Aroldis Chapman on the side with swelling of the left elbow

MLP: Aroldis Chapman on the side with swelling of the left elbow

Aug 07, 2021 0 Comments
MLP: Aroldis Chapman on the side with swelling of the left elbow

NEW YORK – The New York Yankees have put stopper Aroldis Chapman on the list of those injured by swelling in his left elbow.

The team announced the news on Saturday, before facing the Seattle Marines.

Chapman was not used on Friday, sending nine different pitchers to the top in a 3-2 11-inning victory over the Yankees Mariners. On Thursday, Chapman made 30 shots and two runs to pull Mitch Honiger off a long ball and record 27th save 27 times.

The left-handed gunman is 5-3 this season with an average of 3.63 in 43 appearances. He lost his role as a stopper after allowing three runs on July 4 in Game 1 of the double-sided program against the New York Mets. Before returning to his last game role against Philadelphia Bliss on July 20, his average averaged 10.80 in 15 outs.

Since resuming his responsibilities as a stopper, the 33-year-old Chapman has successfully converted seven saving opportunities in a row. He averaged 1.13 in eight games.

To change Chapman to their list, the Yankees recalled Nick Nelson from the AAA level.

READ  Ironman Australia triathlon is set to progress this weekend at Sunshine Beach under COVID-safe rules

You May Also Like

Damian Lillard et Team USA au duel avec la France en finale des JO

Damien Lillard’s cash addition: “NBA is simpler than FIFA”

Brief MLP: Fernando Dadis Jr.'s Shoulder Advances | Covit-19 operations may return

Brief MLP: Fernando Dadis Jr.’s Shoulder Advances | Covit-19 operations may return

NFL: Josh Allen breaks bank

NFL: Josh Allen breaks bank

Brief MLP: Delino Tshields Coming To Boston | A persistent problem in baseball

Brief MLP: Delino Tshields Coming To Boston | A persistent problem in baseball

A relationship to improve Aaron Rodgers

A relationship to improve Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Hicks yells

Aaron Hicks yells

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *