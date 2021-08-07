MLP: Aroldis Chapman on the side with swelling of the left elbow

Saturday, August 7, 2021. 12:59 p.m.

NEW YORK – The New York Yankees have put stopper Aroldis Chapman on the list of those injured by swelling in his left elbow.

The team announced the news on Saturday, before facing the Seattle Marines.

Chapman was not used on Friday, sending nine different pitchers to the top in a 3-2 11-inning victory over the Yankees Mariners. On Thursday, Chapman made 30 shots and two runs to pull Mitch Honiger off a long ball and record 27th save 27 times.

The left-handed gunman is 5-3 this season with an average of 3.63 in 43 appearances. He lost his role as a stopper after allowing three runs on July 4 in Game 1 of the double-sided program against the New York Mets. Before returning to his last game role against Philadelphia Bliss on July 20, his average averaged 10.80 in 15 outs.

Since resuming his responsibilities as a stopper, the 33-year-old Chapman has successfully converted seven saving opportunities in a row. He averaged 1.13 in eight games.

To change Chapman to their list, the Yankees recalled Nick Nelson from the AAA level.