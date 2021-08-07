Home Economy Joe Biden names philanthropist, LGBTQ activist

Joe Biden names philanthropist, LGBTQ activist

Aug 07, 2021 0 Comments
Joe Biden names philanthropist, LGBTQ activist

US President Joe Biden has appointed a philanthropist and LGBTQ activist as the new US ambassador to Bern. Originally from Denver, Col., Scott Miller is a 41-year-old business economist. He has worked as a Management Consultant, Event Planner and Wealth Manager at UBS.

Mr. Miller and his partner Tim Gill, his 26-year-old senior, are recognized philanthropists. Through their foundation and millions of dollars, they campaign for the rights of homosexuals, lesbians, bisexuals, transgender people and queers.

Together, the former owners of the two Bernese Mountain Dogs claim to be the largest contributors to LGBTQ equality in American history. The couple, who avoid public events, have invested hundreds of millions in this.

The appointment has not yet been confirmed

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. He must first appear before the U.S. Senate for a confirmation hearing before submitting his evidence to the Federal Council. The post of US ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein has been vacant since January.

Edward McMullen, the last U.S. ambassador to Bern, served three years in the capital. Donald Trump’s political adviser and man of hope left Bernie earlier this year and returned to South Carolina.

READ  Drayton Manor theme park bought soon after coming into administration

You May Also Like

Montreal has been accused of illegally exporting laboratory equipment to Iran

Montreal has been accused of illegally exporting laboratory equipment to Iran

Ford offers a voluntary acquisition plan for 1,000 U.S. employees

Ford offers a voluntary acquisition plan for 1,000 U.S. employees

Amazon a ainsi décidé que les employés qui devaient revenir régulièrement au bureau à partir du 7 septembre le feraient à partir du 3 janvier.

Amazon pushes office revenue to January 2022

Morocco buys US aircraft with Israeli military spy equipment

Morocco buys US aircraft with Israeli military spy equipment

BFM Business

Trade union on Amazon: Employees need to vote again

In the United States, more and more companies are forcing their employees to be vaccinated

In the United States, more and more companies are forcing their employees to be vaccinated

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *