In the United States, labor shortages in an economy are fully recovered

Officials at Mount Rainer National Park in the northwest of the United States advise people to arrive early in the morning to avoid traffic jams. The United States, which returned to its original position in early 2020, is once again in the midst of a boom. The economy created 943,000 jobs in July alone, with the unemployment rate falling to 5.9% from 5.9%. 4% Friday, August 6 Ministry of Labor.

When you come to Paradise Hotel, a great old-fashioned building built at the foot of the glaciers that fall down from the volcanic and buccal meadows in 1916, the truth is a little different: first, the order came in the morning from Washington, you have to put the masks back on campus, the variant of the Covit-19 delta is required. After all, this Wednesday July 28th we found the restaurant closed for the evening. Explanation, there are not enough staff to run the hotel.

Hotel Dealer General Manager Melinda Simpson confirms: “Our numbers are usually at 260, and we’re at 130.” The absence of international workers is certain – young people generally thank the State Department for encouraging the United States -: J1 transfer visas fell from 350,000 to 108,000 between 2019 and 2020, and should not rise further. Then it is impossible to appoint Americans. “People don’t want to go out these days”, Explains Melinda Simpson.

So, no breakfast; At noon, it’s picnic, and dinner is only served five evenings a week – Tuesdays and Wednesdays, when the teams relax. During dinner, this large dining room and its records occupy only a few tables instead of the hundreds of restaurants that quietly recall their day trip. For Melinda Simpson, this is not a question of compensation: “We offer one of the lowest wages in the United States”She estimates (about $ 14 an hour and benefits).

However, labor shortages are slowing the recovery of the US economy, which did not recreate 5.4 million of the 22 million jobs destroyed at the start of the crisis. With 380,000 people returning to retirement-hotel-catering work in July, the sector is still behind 1.7 million jobs (10% of the total). Today, the number of unfilled jobs in the United States is slightly higher than the number of registered unemployed (8.7 million).

