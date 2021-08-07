DIFF: Actress Jessica Chastain will receive the Tribute Actor Award

American actress Jessica Chastain is honored for her role at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (DIFF) Incredible story of Miss Tommy Fay. He will receive the Tribute Actor Award, which celebrates outstanding contributions to the screen.

In a statement released on Thursday, the festival’s co – directors Jonah Vicente and Cameron Bailey highlighted Ms. Chastin’s talent and portrayal of women in numerous cinematic works.

His portrayal of Tommy Fey is a testament to his exceptional screen presence and talent , Ms. Vicente insisted.

Incredible story of Miss Tommy Fay Tells the story of the wife of the famous American television personality Jim Bucker. Jessica Chastain is known for starring in movies debt, Take shelter, Alone on Mars And Great game.

The Toronto International Film Festival takes place in September. Photo: Michael Wilson / CBC

Two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastine will be one of many prestigious previous winners. Tribute Actor Award, With Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix, Kate Winslet and Sir Anthony Hopkins.