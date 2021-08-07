Android Games: List of 10 Most Downloaded Week of August 2nd to 8th | Google Play Store | Minecraft | Candy Crush Saga | USA | USA | USA | நந்த ண்ணி | Game-game

Today we bring it to you List of ten games Cell phones with the Android operating system were the most downloaded during the week according to the website App Annie, Both free and paid. All the games that appear in this list can be downloaded from the popular store Google Play Store.

More | The most downloaded Android games from July 26th to August 1st

Minecraft The most downloaded paid game in the last week Google Play Store, During free games Android Most downloaded in the last seven days Arrow Festival. The game ranks in the top 10 for the most collected mobile games Candy Crush Saga.

There are some Android mobile payment games that are highly downloaded Blues DT6, Everdale Y Mini Metro. Except, My talking Angela2, Enable Rich 3D Y Fitjet Toys Trading The most downloaded free games this week.

Free games

Arrow Festival – Rolling Games My Speaking Angela 2 – Outfit 7 Limited Rich 3D – Run Voodoo Fidget Toys Trading: Fitzget Trade Relaxing Games – Free Play Inc Roblox – Roblox Corporation Count Masters: Crowd Clash & Stickman Running Game – Freeplay Inc. Pull Pin – Popcore Games Against Income – Next Beta Block’em All – Rolling Games Fidget Trading 3D – Fidget Toys – MagicLab

Roblox.

Paid games

Minecraft – Mojang Blues DT6 – Ninja Kiwi Everdale – Zigzag Game Inc. Mini Metro – Dinosaur Polo Club Startu Valley – Chuckfish Ltd. Monopoly – board game about real estate is classic! – Marmalade Game Studio Geometric dash – Top rap games My time in Portia – Lungs Terraria – 505 Games Srl Game of Life 2 – More choices, more freedom! – Marmalade Game Studio

Minecraft.

The most elevated games

Candy Crush Saga – King Coin Master – Moon Active Karena Free Fire – Cobra – Kareena International I Pvt Roblox – Roblox Corporation Pokemon GO – Niantic, Inc. Clan Conflict – Supercell Rule / Grand Order (English) – Aniplex Inc. Jenshin Impact –miHoYo Ltd Bingo Blitz ️ B – Bingo Games – Platica Santa Monica Lord’s Mobile: Tower Defense – IGG.COM