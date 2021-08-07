Home Technology Android Games: List of 10 Most Downloaded Week of August 2nd to 8th | Google Play Store | Minecraft | Candy Crush Saga | USA | USA | USA | நந்த ண்ணி | Game-game

Aug 07, 2021 0 Comments
Today we bring it to you List of ten games Cell phones with the Android operating system were the most downloaded during the week according to the website , Both free and paid. All the games that appear in this list can be downloaded from the popular store .

Minecraft The most downloaded paid game in the last week Google Play Store, During free games Android Most downloaded in the last seven days Arrow Festival. The game ranks in the top 10 for the most collected mobile games Candy Crush Saga.

There are some Android mobile payment games that are highly downloaded Blues DT6, Everdale Y Mini Metro. Except, My talking Angela2, Enable Rich 3D Y Fitjet Toys Trading The most downloaded free games this week.

Free games

  1. Arrow Festival – Rolling Games
  2. My Speaking Angela 2 – Outfit 7 Limited
  3. Rich 3D – Run Voodoo
  4. Fidget Toys Trading: Fitzget Trade Relaxing Games – Free Play Inc
  5. Roblox – Roblox Corporation
  6. Count Masters: Crowd Clash & Stickman Running Game – Freeplay Inc.
  7. Pull Pin – Popcore Games
  8. Against Income – Next Beta
  9. Block’em All – Rolling Games
  10. Fidget Trading 3D – Fidget Toys – MagicLab
Roblox.

Paid games

  1. – Mojang
  2. Blues DT6 – Ninja Kiwi
  3. Everdale – Zigzag Game Inc.
  4. Mini Metro – Dinosaur Polo Club
  5. Startu Valley – Chuckfish Ltd.
  6. Monopoly – board game about real estate is classic! – Marmalade Game Studio
  7. Geometric dash – Top rap games
  8. My time in Portia – Lungs
  9. Terraria – 505 Games Srl
  10. Game of Life 2 – More choices, more freedom! – Marmalade Game Studio
Minecraft.
The most elevated games

  1. – King
  2. Coin Master – Moon Active
  3. – Kareena International I Pvt
  4. Roblox – Roblox Corporation
  5. – Niantic, Inc.
  6. Clan Conflict – Supercell
  7. Rule / Grand Order (English) – Aniplex Inc.
  8. Jenshin Impact –miHoYo Ltd
  9. Bingo Blitz ️ B – Bingo Games – Platica Santa Monica
  10. Lord’s Mobile: Tower Defense – IGG.COM
Candy Crush Saga.
