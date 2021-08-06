The Polish Chief Justice suspended the work of the disputed disciplinary chamber following an EU request

In response to a European Commission request to improve the independence of the body, the head of the Supreme Court of Poland has suspended the work of the controversial disciplinary chamber.

The disciplinary chamber of the Polish court established in 2017 can punish judges, but its independence and impartiality are contested. The Order Room consists of judges elected by the National Council of Judiciary, which is elected by Parliament. The PiS, the ruling party in parliament, dominates.

No new cases will be accepted for the time being, said Malkorsada Manovska, Poland’s highest judge. For cases already pending, judges are asked to suspend treatment. This restriction applies until the legal dispute between Warsaw and Brussels is resolved, with November 15 being the last day.

New judges have been appointed in various courts and lower courts that support the ruling party PiS. Chief Justice Igor Duleya Can no longer be acquitted of a criminal case, Decided the order room.

Conflict with Brussels

Last year the European Court of Justice ruled that the work of the disciplinary chamber should be stopped, but so far it has not no answer Given. So there is Poland A in Brussels The final warning was given: If no progress is made in the order room by August 16, the European Commission will seek to impose fines on the country through European courts.

It is unclear whether suspending the operations of the Order Room will provide an adequate response to Brussels for Poland. Polish lawyer Marcin Matsuk Tweets Control simply postpones, but does not provide basic solutions.

Incidentally, Chief Justice Manovska, appointed by Polish PIS chief Tuda, says he “deeply believes” that the order room is sufficiently independent.

In addition to the order room issue, there is one Another big conflict Between Poland and the European Union. The Polish Constitutional Court will decide later this month whether Polish law will take precedence over European law in Poland. It would undermine the basic legal principles of the EU. European treaties acknowledge that the rulings of the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg are binding. They take precedence over the judgments of national courts.

