Pajamas are becoming more and more fashionable among tailors in London.

The health crisis and inmates have brought pajamas up to date. This nightwear has become fashionable even in the tailor temples of London, Chaville Row.

In central London (England), Chaville Row, the temple of the tailor and the elegance of the rich man. For two centuries, the artery had already handled all the clothing revolutions. New Fashion: Made pajamas, now displayed in window. At the famed Tez & Skinner workshop, pajamas have partially replaced tuxedos since the outbreak. Their stitching requires the same hardness as the most chic garments.

Prior to the health crisis, the workshop had been making dresses, uniforms, gala dresses and even Prince George’s royal jacket for Uncle Harry’s wedding in 2018. Locking is complete, the workshop has increased by 50% in one year according to customer demands. Pajamas here cost between 600 and 1,600 euros. But this trend is spreading to other less affluent people.

