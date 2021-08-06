Home
Science NASA 13 billion years old viral video Hubble Ultra Deep Field Galaxy | NASA has shared a 13 billion year old video of the galaxy that you will be surprised to see
New Delhi: The US space agency NASA has released a video of 13 billion years old data on the galaxy. The video, taken by NASA’s Hubble telescope, has received about 3 lakh views so far. In the video, NASA showed the speed of the galaxy’s appearance through sound over the past 13 billion years.
13 billion years old data
With this video shared on Instagram, NASA wrote, ‘You are asking for 13 billion years of data. Galaxies have been featured in this Hubble Ultra Deep Field movie since 2014.
NASA further wrote, ‘We hear different notes for each galaxy, and when light is emitted in this image, music is heard. The farther away the galaxy is, the longer it takes for its light to reach Hubble.
The telescope was launched in 1990
In April 1990, NASA and the European Space Agency launched the Hubble Space Telescope. It was sent into space via the Discovery space shuttle. The telescope was named ‘Hubble’ after American astronomer Edwin Bonwell Hubble.
Also read: You can live up to 150 years, but how? Scientists have revealed
It is designed to serve in space. It is 13.2 meters long and weighs 11 thousand kilograms. This telescope orbits under the earth.
$(document).delegate("div[id^='play']", "click", function(){
//console.log($(this).attr("id"));
//console.log($(this).attr("video-source"));
//console.log($(this).attr("video-code"));
var isyoutube = $(this).attr("video-source");
var vurl = $(this).attr("video-path");
var vid = $(this).attr("id");
$(this).hide();
var pvid = $(this).attr("newsid");
var vx = $(this).attr("id").replace('play-','');
var vC = $(this).attr("video-code");
var playDiv = "video-" + vid + "-" + pvid;
if(isyoutube =='No'){
videoPlayerAPIReady(vid, vC, playDiv,vx, pvid, vurl);
}else{
onYouTubePlay(vid, vC, playDiv,vx, pvid);
}
});
$(document).delegate("div[id^='ptop']", "click", function(){
var vid = $(this).attr("id").replace('ptop','');
$(this).hide();
var pvid = $(this).attr("newsid");
//console.log($(this).attr("id") + "--" + vid);
//console.log($(this).parent().children().find('#play-'+vid).attr("video-source"));
//console.log($(this).parent().children().find('#play-'+vid).attr("video-code"));
var isyoutube = $(this).parent().children().find('#play-'+vid).attr("video-source");
var vC = $(this).parent().children().find('#play-'+vid).attr("video-code");
var vurl = $(this).parent().children().find('#play-'+vid).attr("video-path");
var playDiv = "mvideo-play-" + vid + "-" + pvid;
if(isyoutube =='No'){
//console.log(jwplayer($(this).attr("id")).getState());
videoPlayerAPIReady($(this).attr("id"), vC, playDiv, vid, pvid,vurl);
}else{
onYouTubePlay($(this).attr("id"), vC, playDiv, vid, pvid);
}
});
if($.autopager==false){
var use_ajax = false;
function loadshare(curl){
history.replaceState('' ,'', curl);
if(window.OBR){
window.OBR.extern.researchWidget();
}
//console.log("loadshare Call->" + curl);
//$('html head').find('title').text("main" + nxtTitle);
if(_up == false){
var cu_url = curl;
gtag('config', 'UA-2069755-1', {'page_path': cu_url });
if(window.COMSCORE){
window.COMSCORE.beacon({c1: "2", c2: "9254297"});
var e = Date.now();
$.ajax({
url: "/marathi/news/zscorecard.json?" + e,
success: function(e) {}
})
}
}
}
if(use_ajax==false) {
//console.log('getting');
var view_selector="div.center-section"; // + settings.view_name; + '.view-display-id-' + settings.display;
var content_selector = view_selector; // + settings.content_selector;
var items_selector = content_selector + ' > div.rep-block'; // + settings.items_selector;
var pager_selector="div.next-story-block > div.view-zhi-article-mc-all > div.view-content > div.clearfix"; // + settings.pager_selector;
var next_selector="div.next-story-block > div.view-zhi-article-mc-all > div.view-content > div.clearfix > a:last"; // + settings.next_selector;
var auto_selector="div.tag-block";
var img_location = view_selector + ' > div.rep-block:last';
var img_path="
"; //settings.img_path;
//var img = '
' + img_path + '
';
var img = img_path;
//$(pager_selector).hide();
//alert($(next_selector).attr('href'));
var x = 0;
var url="";
var prevLoc = window.location.pathname;
var circle = "";
var myTimer = "";
var interval = 30;
var angle = 0;
var Inverval = "";
var angle_increment = 6;
var handle = $.autopager({
appendTo: content_selector,
content: items_selector,
runscroll: maindiv,
link: next_selector,
autoLoad: false,
page: 0,
start: function(){
$(img_location).after(img);
circle = $('.center-section').find('#green-halo');
myTimer = $('.center-section').find('#myTimer');
angle = 0;
Inverval = setInterval(function (){
$(circle).attr("stroke-dasharray", angle + ", 20000");
//myTimer.innerHTML = parseInt(angle/360*100) + '%';
if (angle >= 360) {
angle = 1;
}
angle += angle_increment;
}.bind(this),interval);
},
load: function(){
$('div.loading-block').remove();
clearInterval(Inverval);
//$('.repeat-block > .row > div.main-rhs394331').find('div.rhs394331:first').clone().appendTo('.repeat-block >.row > div.main-rhs' + x);
$('div.rep-block > div.main-rhs394331 > div:first').clone().appendTo('div.rep-block > div.main-rhs' + x);
$('.center-section >.row:last').before('
अगली खबर
');
$(".main-rhs" + x).theiaStickySidebar();
var fb_script=document.createElement('script');
fb_script.text= "(function(d, s, id) {var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if (d.getElementById(id)) return;js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_GB/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.9";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));";
var fmain = $(".sr"+ x);
//alert(x+ "-" + url);
var fdiv = '
';
//$(fb_script).appendTo(fmain);
$(fdiv).appendTo(fmain);
FB.XFBML.parse();
xp = "#star"+x;ci=0;
var pl = $(xp + " > div.field-name-body > div.field-items > div.field-item").children('p').length;
if(pl>3){
$(xp + " > div.field-name-body > div.field-items > div.field-item").children('p').each(function(i, n){
ci= parseInt(i) + 1; t=this;
});
}
var $dfpAdrhs = $('.main-rhs' + x).children().find('.adATF').empty().attr("id", "ad-300-" + x);
var $dfpAdrhs2 = $('.main-rhs' + x).children().find('.adBTF').empty().attr("id", "ad-300-2-" + x);
var instagram_script=document.createElement('script');
instagram_script.defer="defer";
instagram_script.async="async";
instagram_script.src="https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js";
/*var outbrain_script=document.createElement('script');
outbrain_script.type="text/javascript";
outbrain_script.async="async";
outbrain_script.src="https://widgets.outbrain.com/outbrain.js";
var Omain = $("#outbrain-"+ x);
//alert(Omain + "--" + $(Omain).length);
$(Omain).after(outbrain_script);
var rhs = $('.main-article > .row > div.article-right-part > div.rhs394331:first').clone();
$(rhs).find('.ad-one').attr("id", "ad-300-" + x).empty();
$(rhs).find('.ad-two').attr("id", "ad-300-2-" + x).empty();
//$('.main-article > .row > div.article-right-part > div.rhs394331:first').clone().appendTo('.main-article > .row > div.main-rhs' + x);
$(rhs).appendTo('.main-article > .row > div.main-rhs' + x); */
setTimeout(function(){
var twit = $("div.field-name-body").find('blockquote[class^="twitter"]').length;
var insta = $("div.field-name-body").find('blockquote[class^="instagram"]').length;
if(twit==0){twit = ($("div.field-name-body").find('twitterwidget[class^="twitter"]').length);}
if(twit>0){
if (typeof (twttr) != 'undefined') {
twttr.widgets.load();
} else {
$.getScript('https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js');
}
//$(twit).addClass('tfmargin');
}
if(insta>0){
$('.content > .left-block:last').after(instagram_script);
//$(insta).addClass('tfmargin');
window.instgrm.Embeds.process();
}
}, 1500);
}
});
/*$("#loadmore").click(function(){
x=$(next_selector).attr('id');
var url = $(next_selector).attr('href');
disqus_identifier="ZNH" + x;
disqus_url = url;
handle.autopager('load');
history.pushState('' ,'', url);
setTimeout(function(){
//twttr.widgets.load();
//loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url);
}, 6000);
});*/
/*$("button[id^='mf']").live("click", disqusToggle);
function disqusToggle() {
console.log("Main id: " + $(this).attr('id'));
}*/
var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews;
var previousScroll = 0;
//console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc);
$(window).scroll(function(){
var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last');
var lastHeight = last.offset().top ;
//st = $(layout).scrollTop();
//console.log("st:" + st);
var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop();
if (currentScroll > previousScroll){
_up = false;
} else {
_up = true;
}
previousScroll = currentScroll;
//console.log("_up" + _up);
var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64;
//console.log(cutoff + "**");
$('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){
//console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'));
if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){
//console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'));
if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){
prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url');
$('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));
pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));
//console.log(prevLoc);
//history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc);
loadshare(prevLoc);
}
return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen
}
});
if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){
//console.log("**get");
url = $(next_selector).attr('href');
x=$(next_selector).attr('id');
////console.log("x:" + x);
//handle.autopager('load');
/*setTimeout(function(){
//twttr.widgets.load();
//loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url);
}, 6000);*/
}
//lastoff = last.offset();
//console.log("**" + lastoff + "**");
});
//$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) {
// console.log(event.target.nodeName);
//});
/*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle);
function disqusToggle() {
var id = $(this).attr("id");
$("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle();
};*/
$(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar();
var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height();
//$(function() {
var layout = $(content_selector);
var st = 0;
///});
}
}
});
/*}
};*/
})(jQuery);