Ford offers a voluntary acquisition plan for 1,000 U.S. employees

Ford Motor is seeking to reclaim 1,000 paychecks nationwide, using various voluntary and seniority-based segregation packages to encourage employees to leave.

Ford first informed employees of the buyback program last month, a company spokesman told CNBC.

“We are redesigning our staff to match the skills and critical positions needed to transform our business,” a spokesman told CNBC in an email. Changing staff, including hiring and departing, is part of a multi-year process that aligns skills with our rotation and service plan and reverses our vehicle operations. “

Ford employee offers for five months or less and the purchase starts after one month. The most important incentive applies to employees over the age of 20: in addition to six months of severance pay and compensation, they also benefit from re-employment assistance for the same period.

“The Voluntary Discontinuation Scheme offers a lump sum cash separation package and some margin benefits to eligible and recognized eligible employees to resign from the company under this scheme,” the spokesperson said.