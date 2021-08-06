Elm Information Security Company announces job vacancies

We show our visitors the most important and recent news in the following article:
Elm Information Security announces vacancies today, Thursday, August 5, 2021
Posted in the city on 05 – 08 – 2021
The Elm Information Security Agency, through LinkedIn, has announced vacancies for undergraduates (Riyadh) to work in, and stipulates that the applicant must be a Saudi national, subject to the following details and conditions:
Activities:
1- Senior Account Manager.
– Bachelor’s degree (Information Technology, Business Administration) or any other related field
4 years related experience in IT / Telecommunication field.
2- Associate Advisor for Network Security.
Bachelor’s degree (software engineering, computer science) or electronics related field.
5 years work experience in network security.
3- Quality Assurance Engineer.
– Bachelor’s degree (Computer Science, Information Technology) or equivalent.
– 4 years of relevant experience.
Experience in quality assurance systems.
4- Java Fullstock.
– Bachelor’s degree (Computer Science, Software Engineering) or equivalent.
At least two years of practical experience in the field of coding.
Strong experience in Java, Spring & Angular.
5- Associate Engineer.
Bachelor’s degree (Engineering, Science).
6 years of professional experience with some architectural experience.
6- Senior Business Developer.
– Bachelor’s degree (Information Technology, Business Administration) or any other related field.
4 years related experience in IT / Telecommunication field.
Apply: Click Here