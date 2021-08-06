Elm Information Security Company announces job vacancies

We show our visitors the most important and recent news in the following article:

Elm Information Security announces vacancies today, Thursday, August 5, 2021 10:52 AM

Posted in the city on 05 – 08 – 2021



The Elm Information Security Agency, through LinkedIn, has announced vacancies for undergraduates (Riyadh) to work in, and stipulates that the applicant must be a Saudi national, subject to the following details and conditions:

Activities:

1- Senior Account Manager.

– Bachelor’s degree (Information Technology, Business Administration) or any other related field

2- Associate Advisor for Network Security.

Bachelor’s degree (software engineering, computer science) or electronics related field.

5 years work experience in network security.

3- Quality Assurance Engineer.

– Bachelor’s degree (Computer Science, Information Technology) or equivalent.

– 4 years of relevant experience.

Experience in quality assurance systems.

4- Java Fullstock.

– Bachelor’s degree (Computer Science, Software Engineering) or equivalent.

At least two years of practical experience in the field of coding.

Strong experience in Java, Spring & Angular.

5- Associate Engineer.

Bachelor’s degree (Engineering, Science).

6 years of professional experience with some architectural experience.

6- Senior Business Developer.

– Bachelor’s degree (Information Technology, Business Administration) or any other related field.

4 years related experience in IT / Telecommunication field.

