AR “Sing Street” tonight on ARTE: Comment and information on this favorite music movie

Streaming tonight on TV and on ARTE: Sing Street (2016) John Carney with Ferdia Walsh-Below, Lucy Pointon and Jack Rainer. Information and commentary from Bulls de Culture on this favorite movie that airs on Friday, August 6th.



Summary:

1985. In Ireland devastated by the economic crisis, Connor enrolls in a public Catholic school, much cheaper than his old company. At the end of the class, he met Rafina, who introduced herself as a model, who still seems to be on the verge of embracing an epic fate in London.

To entertain him, Connor decides to form a band with the help of his older brother and shoot video clips … in which he formally assigns the first role to the young woman.