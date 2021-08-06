Another charge! The United States is talking about this corruption

The unnamed woman filed an official criminal complaint against Governor Cuomo for sexual harassment after a meeting with police in the New York state capital, Albany, according to the U.S. New York Post. August 5 evening.

A former aide to Cuomo told investigators that when the governor asked him to take a “selfie” together in his office on December 31, 2019, he asked not to share the photo he had taken with anyone, and he did not say if anyone was afraid he would lose his job no matter what happened.

Announcing that they had contacted the Albany Attorney’s Office after the criminal complaint, Police Chief Craig Apple said Cuomo could be arrested if there was sufficient evidence of the charges.

Harassment charges against Cuomo

Lindsay Boylan, a former adviser to Governor Cuomo, said in an article published on the “Medium” website on February 24 that Cuomo had misbehaved in his office in 2018.

Charlotte Bennett, 25, a former adviser to Cuomo, told the New York Times on February 27 that the 63-year-old governor had asked her some sexual questions.

Photographer Anna Rush, 33, told The New York Times on March 2 that Cuomo “treated her in a way that surprised and embarrassed her” at a wedding in September 2019.

The governor, who appeared before the camera after announcing on August 3 that New York Attorney General Lydia James had concluded that Cuomo had abused more than one woman as a result of a 4-month investigation, reflected the fact that there was no report of harassment against him.

On August 4, US President Joe Biden called for Cuomo’s resignation, while US Senate Speaker Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi made similar calls.

On August 5, the Governor of the State of New York gave Cuomo time to present additional evidence against him.