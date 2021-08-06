Home Economy Amazon pushes office revenue to January 2022

Amazon pushes office revenue to January 2022

Aug 06, 2021 0 Comments
Amazon a ainsi décidé que les employés qui devaient revenir régulièrement au bureau à partir du 7 septembre le feraient à partir du 3 janvier.

E-commerce company Amazon on Thursday decided to postpone the mandatory return to its staff office until January 2022, the latest example of a major U.S. company changing its rules amid a new wave of Covit-19 pollution.

Also read:Covid-19: Apple postpones direct return to its employees until at least October

The staff decided to do so from January 3, when Amazon would have to return to the office regularly from September 7th. This instruction applies to the United States and other countries, without specifying which company. “We will follow the advice of local authorities and work closely with the best health professionals to gather their advice and suggestions to ensure that workplaces are highly relevant to ensure the safety of our staff.”, The committee said.

Mandatory vaccination

Amazon is not alone in making this decision. Microsoft has postponed the full opening of its offices in early October, leaving parents caring for vulnerable people or parents of children who cannot be vaccinated until January.

Following in the footsteps of Google and Facebook, the computer company announced on Wednesday that the vaccine is now mandatory for individuals, staff and visitors to its premises. According to property manager Blackrock and Wells Fargo Bank, who wanted all their employees to gradually return to office from September, they announced on Thursday that they were pushing this deadline to early October.

Also read:Employees of technology companies are demanding to be vaccinated to return to their office

All of these results start fresh with the epidemic delta variation and local authorities are taking new health measures. Some companies, such as Disney, have made it mandatory for certain employees to be vaccinated.

READ  XXL Pneumatic Toy "Mark Retro Pink Limo Island" to brighten up your holiday here

Following the recommendations of the U.S. Federal Public Health Agency (CDC), which recommends wearing masks back home in areas where the virus is spreading, retail chains such as Walmart have asked their clients to cover their faces again.

You May Also Like

Morocco buys US aircraft with Israeli military spy equipment

Morocco buys US aircraft with Israeli military spy equipment

BFM Business

Trade union on Amazon: Employees need to vote again

In the United States, more and more companies are forcing their employees to be vaccinated

In the United States, more and more companies are forcing their employees to be vaccinated

The ethics commissioner concludes that Trudeau did not support his friend Tom Pitfield

The ethics commissioner concludes that Trudeau did not support his friend Tom Pitfield

Agreement with Data Science Institute | Ethics Commissioner destroys Justin Trudeau

Agreement with Data Science Institute | Ethics Commissioner destroys Justin Trudeau

Walmart and Disney need to vaccinate their employees

Walmart and Disney need to vaccinate their employees

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *