According to a recent study, the factors contributing to the activity of the Gulf Stream have changed significantly, so the decline in ocean currents may be much closer than previously thought.

Researchers say that as a result of man-made global warming, the system that drives the Atlantic Gulf Stream has moved to the brink of collapse. Natural-Pen Published in a study. Scientists have been warning for years that the Atlantic meridian overturning cycle (AMOC) is weakening. It transports hot, salty water from the tropics to northern Europe and then deep cold water back into the ocean. ” Washington Post.

Researchers warn that there are signs that AMOC could “turn off” at any moment, causing not only severe temperature fluctuations but also other dramatic changes in global weather.

© Wikipedia / RedAndr (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Although scientists have not seen a recession in AMOC for more than a century, data on sea temperature and salinity suggest significant changes in a number of factors that directly affect circulatory strength. According to Niklas Boers, a scientist at the Batstom Institute for Climate Research, the system is highly sensitive to change, so global warming could easily interfere with its operation.

[Hatalmas a kár az Északi-sarkvidéken, eltűnt 11,4 milliárd tonna jég]

If the cycle stops, it could bring severe cold in Europe and parts of North America, raising sea levels off the east coast of the United States and disrupting the monsoon that supplies water to much of the world.

Boers’ analysis did not reveal when a computer crash could occur, but he believes immediate and serious action is needed to keep the breakthrough close.

The Gulf Stream begins in the tropics, where not only does the water heat up, but the concentration of evaporating salt also increases. This water flows from the United States to northeastern Europe. As it cools, it thickens, and when it reaches Greenland, it is already so dense that it sinks deep below the surface. Along the way, some water mixes with other ocean currents, which is called the global thermocouple cycle. This cycle plays an important role in regulating the Earth’s temperature and weather patterns.

Boers said the cycle will not be stopped by body regulations as long as the required temperature and salinity are present. However, climate change is upsetting the balance: higher temperatures make seawater warmer and lighter, and melting corners dilute the salinity of the Atlantic Ocean and reduce its density. However, due to this, water cannot sink into the deeper layers.

Scientists say something similar has happened before, and based on experiments on the ice, this winter lasted about 1,000 years.

Other times if you want to know about similar things, like it HVG Technology Division Facebook Page.