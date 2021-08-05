Patrice Leconde tattooed as a tribute to Crusoe Marx: the amazing place she chose to draw the face of American comedy! – News

Notice to fans Processed! Patrice Leconde The question is being asked this Thursday, August 5th OopsIn particular, to adapt his future film, an adaptation of Georges Siemens, starring the famous Commissioner Margaret Gerard Depardieu. But the director engages in some optimism and remembers the frantic success of his comedy trilogy Processed, Promises he will not return yet Success.

“I got a tattoo of Crusoe Marx on my left buttock. “

Jokes that bring one of his statues closer to the American Crusoe Marx, Whose individual life or that of his brothers, the Marx brothers, cannot be remembered. A model for Patrice Leconde, who holds the lead actor of the first half of the 1950s in her skin. And really! TO Oops , He also makes an expression … “I’m going to tell you a secret: I tattooed Crusoe Marx’s head on my left buttocks a long time ago. This is a way of paying homage to him.” Cowardly We are also indebted to him. “A man on his homepage, the ugly ‘I will never forget a face, sir, but, for you, I will make an exception’ I admire him.”

“I had to pull my pants down”

Although some were apparently already optimistic, a little coquetry he reveals today … which sometimes led to funny situations Jean-Pierre Marielle. “One day I told this secret to Jean-Pierre Mariel. He did not believe me. I promise I will prove it to you! ‘He agreed, unbelievable. I had to pull my pants down. “We let you imagine the scene!