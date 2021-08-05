Home Top News London removes isolation for vaccinated travelers from France

Aug 05, 2021 0 Comments
Conditions for going across the channel are relaxed. The British government announced on Wednesday, the evening of August 4, that it had lifted the segregation imposed on passengers vaccinated against Covid-19 from France to the UK on Sunday, we can read UK Department of Transportation (Link in English). London thus raises the level of condemnation “Discrimination” By Paris, imposed three weeks ago, and justified by the presence of Boris Johnson’s government “Continue” Beta variant in France.

France thus finds Orange list (Link in English)It only imposes isolation for five to 10 days on unvaccinated passengers. The list also includes French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Martin and Saint-Bartholomew. Reunion Island and Mayotte, on the other hand, are a beta variant, initially identified in neighboring South Africa, classified in red, excluding only British residents the opportunity to enter the UK, with expensive 10-day compulsory hotel isolation.

In addition, Spain, the first place for British vacationers to escape the red list, is in orange. India, Barheen, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have left the red list to be classified as orange. Seven countries, including Germany, join the green list, requiring a negative test before departure and a test on the second day. The rules set by the UK government only apply to the UK, but local governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland generally follow the same steps.

