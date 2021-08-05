Eighty-four people were injured in the Beirut protests

The Lebanese Red Cross announced that 84 people had been injured during the Beirut protests on Wednesday.

The Red Cross said in a final count of injuries that 10 people had been evacuated from the center of the Lebanese capital and 3 wounded from the Jemai area. 71 injured people were treated at the scene.

Beirut witnessed a large demonstration on Wednesday evening The first anniversary of the port explosion It killed more than 200 people and injured 6,500.

What is significant about this demonstration is that we need to know the truth about it The causes of this explosion and the responsibility of those responsible About him, the lack of party flags among the protesters.

During the demonstration, a minute of silence was observed as the disaster erupted.

Clashes and tensions erupted between protesters and the military Around the port of Beirut. Clashes broke out between security forces and protesters in Beirut.

Clashes broke out between protesters and security in front of the parliament building as protesters threw stones at the parliament entrance and tried to cross the main gate. As part of that, security forces fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protesters in front of parliament.

Security has denied reports that Lebanese security forces fired rubber bombs at protesters near parliament. Reports say protesters opened a gap at the entrance to the parliament and set it on fire near its entrance.

The army brought in reinforcements, and protesters set fire to various parts of the capital.

The Lebanese Red Cross announced that 9 injured people had been transferred to hospitals from the center of the capital and the Jemoise area where the protests were taking place, while 45 wounded were being treated at the scene.

Lebanese banks, companies and government offices were closed today, Wednesday, to mark the one-year anniversary of the devastating explosion at the Lebanese port of Beirut.

The dark anniversary comes amid unprecedented economic and financial collapse and a political stalemate that has left the country inactive for a year.

The explosion, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, was the result of the ignition of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate after a fire broke out in its storage area.

Documents showed that high-burning nitrates were stored indiscriminately in the port in 2014, and that many high-ranking officials did nothing despite being aware of its presence for many years.

A year later, there was no liability, and the investigation has yet to answer questions such as who ordered the chemicals to be sent and why the authorities repeatedly ignored internal warnings about their danger.