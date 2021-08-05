Home Science Curiosity has discovered a small rock “lizard” on Mars!

Curiosity has discovered a small rock “lizard” on Mars!

Aug 05, 2021 0 Comments

Gettyimages.ru Victor Hopic Views

Explicit image

Curiosity recently saw a small rock feature in the Gale crater on Mars, which has been explored since 2012.

The small hard curve is only about 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) high, but its unique shape excited scientists on this trip.

Written by Abigail Freeman, a planetary geologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Charter A blog about this feature: “I’m still impressed with the objects we see, especially the centimeter exteriors and clusters sticking out of the rock.”

read more

Russian scientist: Kasturi's dreams of Mars will not come true

The arch is located at the foot of Mount Sharp, 3.4 miles (5.5 km) above the ground in the Gale Valley. According to Freeman, Curiosity explores some interesting geography in the transition between layers of heavy clay and sulfate-rich layers of rock.

Sulfates can be released by running water, so exploring these sulfate-bearing layers will help reveal more about Mars’ wet past.

Curiosity was originally designed for a two-year journey to Mars, but the SUV-sized robot has been orbiting the galaxy for nine years, taking selfies and making scientific discoveries.

Most recently, scientists analyzing data sent by Curiosity realized that the mud on the gale line was less stable than previously thought, meaning that evidence of past microbial life in the area had been destroyed. However, the destroyed salts may have supported new life beneath the surface, so scientists are even more excited about the possibility of finding Mars fossils if they exist.

Source: Direct Science

READ  Rover records the first sounds of its movement on Red Planet (video) - Depot.Yuva

You May Also Like

Extinction of dinosaurs on Earth: Why birds survived, research

Extinction of dinosaurs on Earth: Why birds survived, research

LUNA rezerva

Afternoon: Wonderful announcement, important discovery for the people

Why do masks make us so beautiful?

Why do masks make us so beautiful?

Rover Curiosity has discovered a strange rock formation on Mars

Rover Curiosity has discovered a strange rock formation on Mars

Personality Test 2021: What do you see first in the picture? If you are a loyal person your answer will be revealed today Viral Challenge | Emotional Psychology Test | Facebook | Social Networks | Mexico

Personality Test 2021: What do you see first in the picture? If you are a loyal person your answer will be revealed today Viral Challenge | Emotional Psychology Test | Facebook | Social Networks | Mexico

Neanderthals probably had more artistic sense than previously thought

Neanderthals probably had more artistic sense than previously thought

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *