Aug 05, 2021 0 Comments
A minute of silence for the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon

Thousands of people took to the streets to remember the tragedy that happened exactly a year ago. Protesters are forcing the parliamentary area

Protesters are trying to force their way into the parliamentary area – Most of the injured were among the protesters, but some officials were also involved. The police denied the message about the use of rubber bullets on demonstrators who tried to break the metal barriers, who tried to break the metal barriers near the Place de El’ato near the Place de El’ato in Beirut to protect the Lebanon parliament.

Anniversary During the commemoration ceremony, church bells rang again and again as musins ​​from mosques recited Quranic verses. A demonstration was also held with tense moments against the wire and the state.

People from different cities of the country and from different districts of the capital gathered in processions to take part in the highways that run along the port of Beirut. Relatives of the victims, civil society activists, followers of important political platforms of the political establishment accused of corruption and bad governance, members of organizations such as doctors and lawyers, teachers and professionals came.

