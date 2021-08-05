1 day with HUAWEI MatePad 11 How to work in the new generation style to make work and life better

Now that working from home has become a routine, the new generation of working age during this period will have to adjust to Z Z and Millennials. And ready to accept change or learn something new, the 2021 Deloitte Global Resilience Report from Research featured jobs thriving young people. The best life is the ability to adapt to circumstances with 40 percent General Z approval, and 46 percent agreement, followed by creativity. And technological literacy i.e. having a smart tool or new generation information technology equipment like tablet that fulfills these 3 features it will make us work more happily. Let’s see one day how does the new generation new, cooler tablet work with the HUAWEI MatePad 11? What features or activities can help you rise and shine in both work and life from a 360 degree perspective!

Delicious, quick, superior when working with convenient functions.

Every day work of the new generation is always so much that outsiders may wonder how they can handle it. But when today’s working people have more help than laptops. It is a smart device that works properly with a laptop. Of course, it is good for physical and mental health from heavy work to easily manageable work within working hours.

Start your morning with the Smart Service Widget. Every morning, tablet users can refresh their daily life with their favorite cup of coffee through the service widget function on the home screen of the tablet. Easily set display on home screen where they can be added. Write down important general information of the day using a notepad or calendar to suit your own daily life. What meetings do you hold today? Not to forget what tasks need to be sent, the important tasks we observe on the designated date or calendar in any service widget, and general information about how the weather is today. How many steps did you walk from the weather to the rain and heath? For those who do not miss the daily news, you can add a news widget to get a glimpse of important events. In just a few minutes you can also adjust the shape of the widget to your liking as 2×1, 2×2, 2×4 or 4×4 in the latest HUAWEI MatePad 11 as a service widget.

After sitting at a desk for a few minutes while starting a meeting or work office outside of a flyer-like space, I had to get up and go to the meeting room. Even when working from home, it’s a good idea to carry a lightweight tablet like a notebook instead of a laptop. A keyboard like the HUAWEI MatePad 11 that is already attached to the keyboard should be lighter than 1 kg. Its weight is still only 805 grams.

Easy to spin and deliver Some office workers can sometimes use this as a laptop replacement. Because it supports working programs like WPS Office and has a user interface like laptop. Both functions can open multiple windows. And open a floating window from multiple applications such as the Hawaii App Multiplayer and Multi-Window when multiple files are working simultaneously or planning different presentations. With work that opens to see briefly, important messages can be copied and pasted on a single screen. Tablets like the HUAWEI MatePad 11 can also be a presentation to customers. Use HUAWEI Multi Screen Collaboration with Mirror Mode Laptop 2 to reflect our slides for customers to see. At the same time we can control our slides and not worry about what is going wrong.

Review the job content and summarize the work to be submitted. People who manage their time well enough to be able to leave work to cool down comfortably spend most of the time an hour before the holidays to organize customer work. Or planning pills for work to be done in the future allows them to be creative. Compile notes from the meeting and make beautiful notes on applications such as planning ideas using electronic pens or keyboard notes or comments. The HUAWEI M-pencil (2nd generation) is smart enough for a variety of purposes, capable of changing drawing tools by tapping twice on the side of the pen. Invalid customer files can be deleted immediately. Individuals who want to type more can use the HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard to compile personal notes. You can decorate it with pen.

Enjoy your tablet as a companion after work.

The essential thing for the new generation is that it is time to relax after a long day. No matter how prosperous your working life is, working life balance is still a necessity. In addition to being an assistant, the same tablet also acts as a relief from work.

Video calling with friends and family Working people who live alone need to adapt to situations where they have to meet face-to-face online, especially when working from home with friends or family. But reputed to be good at embracing, of course, the tablet will be an important communication tool. If you eat dinner alone, it is lonely. Use the video calling feature of the tablet. Then set the machine on the dining table Make an appointment late and then eat face-to-face via video call. Huawei’s Me Time allows you to see the missing person’s face clearly without stumbling in HD. If you want to date online by candlelight. You can clearly see the faces of your loved ones in low light.

Immerse yourself in your favorite movies and series. It’s time to watch the next episode of the rest of the series. Take your favorite drink Open the series or movies waiting for you with your tablet. Today’s tablets have a screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, which means that the action displays are heavier. It will be more detailed, clearer, less regressive. Perhaps by accidentally revealing Easter eggs, the production universes like to hide the big fans to better observe the connection between each story in the same universe. No need to search for spoilers then

Reward yourself by shopping online. Many coffee lovers may want to heal themselves by opening apps after work, shopping, watching ads, or plowing the screen. If you buy an item that catches the eye, it is already satisfying. The tablet is a device that has the advantage of a mobile phone, in which the details are easy to see. The floating window feature allows you to read reviews while viewing objects. You can also chat with the seller Huawei tablets are more creative than that. With amazing application amplifier that can separate screen applications. Main product page With product details page in apps like Lasada, shopping is easy and fun. The best shopping apps, Shopie, Lasada or Jedi Central, are available for download via the library on your tablet. Hot apps like Huawei App Gallery

Relax your brain How can a player lose a game after work when there is a high screen update rate tablet with online games? The advantage of 120 Hz screen tablets is that the movement of your avatar is less delayed. Make sure you don’t get caught up in the game and survive in the game. For example, Avatar is suddenly beaten and shot in a miserable manner. On the contrary, because the screen is so precise. Achieving your goal will be easy. Also, the screen is wider than the mobile phone and the gaming is definitely satisfying.

Read your favorite fiction before bed. Relaxation that can be done before good sleep. Readers will want to read their favorite novels. But reading a book late at night is a waste of fire. Many have switched to reading in the form of e-books. HUAWEI MatePad 11 T for eye protection? V Certified by Rhineland.

HUAWEI MatePad 11 latest tablet. And the first model of Hawaii with a screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, ready to respond in both working people, new generations, benefit and entertainment, especially content viewing style. Quality and playing games can be the lover of modern work equipment with maximum comfort and performance Who does not have the tablet, it should? I like to try to enjoy the comforts of life with a style that helps work thrive. I hurried to find my favorite model that suits me, so don’t wait. Also if you are interested in the HUAWEI MatePad 11, memory 6GB + 128GB (WiFi model), you can find the details here with the color matte gray sold with HUAWEI M-pencil (2nd generation) packed inside the box. 19,990 baht. The Isle Blue color is priced at only 15,990 baht.

HUAWEI MatePad 11, 6GB + 128GB Memory, Matte Gray color, 29 July 2021 to 15 August 2021 at the HUAWEI Store, HUAWEI Experience Store, when participating in purchasing dealerships and on e-commerce sites such as JD Central, Lazada and Shopee Huawei Official Store WPS Office VIP 3 Months and Filmorago HD VIP 3 Months, Total Value 9,172 baht

And new color like HUAWEI MatePad 11, 6GB + 128GB memory, Isle Blue, when purchased at HUAWEI Store, HUAWEI Experience Store, participating dealer stores from 29 July 2021 to 15 August 2021 and on e-commerce sites such as JD Central, Lasada and Shoby Store office VIP 3 months and Filmorago HD VIP 3 months, total value 6,173 baht.

