WhatsApp officially introduces the long-awaited feature

WhatsApp has introduced its own View Once feature that removes photos or videos from the chat after the recipient opens. This site wants to compete with Snapshot Pixar messaging processor.

When sending a photo or video, you can choose to display this content only once by clicking the 1 button to the right of the Send button. After the recipient opens it, it will be deleted.

Once you look at the media content, the message appears to be open. The recipient can see that it is a hidden image. So you will not take a screen shot with people you trust (you do not know if they did) with the feature you want to use.

In June, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the feature was coming. Although it lacks details about the launch date.

The platform uses the example of sending an image of important information, an example of how to use the feature. Like the wireless network password or share a picture of some of the clothes you tried

There may be other, less useful applications for this type of feature. But either way, the app hides the messages, now disappears after a week and there is a choice between your permanent chat history.

Snapshot, named for its Stories feature, which allows users to release updates that disappear after 24 hours, has grown in popularity over the past year as epidemic controls have kept users at home.

The company has also added new features to its messaging processor to attract more users.

Facebook says the new feature is a move to give users more control over their privacy.

“Users can sometimes want to share important content that is not permanently logged in,” he added. Once viewed, they can ensure that the content disappears after opening.

The company also talks about bringing the final to final encryption to the line of its news services. It plans to make it operational in the future.

WhatsApp enabled end-to-end encryption by default in 2016. But for Messenger and Instagram, the premium privacy move may still be many years away.