Washington rejects WHO call for ban on vaccine withdrawal

Aug 04, 2021 0 Comments
The White House on Wednesday rejected a call by the World Health Organization (WHO) for a ban on the withdrawal of the Covit-19 vaccine, saying the United States does not need a “choice” in administering it to its citizens or donating to poor countries.

“This is a fake alternative,” White House spokeswoman Jen Zaki said of the World Health Organization (WHO) request. We think we can do both, “between giving reminders to Americans that it is not officially planned, or to help poor countries.” He recalled that, according to Washington, the United States had already distributed more than 100 million vaccines against Covid 19, more than any other country in the world.

The United States has not yet decided on the administration of the booster dose. But Germany and Israel have already announced campaigns for a third dose, especially for the elderly who need two initial doses. The WHO on Wednesday called for abandoning commemorative measures until at least the end of September in an effort to bridge the gap between rich and poor countries.

