Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Egyptian handball players make history DW Games | DW

At the end of the meeting, German goalkeeper Johannes Bitter explained: This qualification is of great historical significance against a country that has found a handball that can do nothing against the power of Egypt:

“There are many factors that explain this failure. Although we could not prevent the Egyptians and their physical presence, we were not efficient enough ahead. Our dismissal makes sense.“

In the semifinals, Egypt will face Olympic co-champions France.

Second doubles to Thompson-Hera, Da Lou fifth

In athletics, Marie-Josie Da Lu gave it her all, but she couldn’t get on stage. With a time of 22’27 “, the Ivorian sprinter finished fifth in the 200m.

Piles wants to talk more about mental health

Finally in gymnastics, Simon Piles came back and participated in the Beam event. She won a bronze medal at the end of a test. But more importantly than the trophies, the American gymnast, who had to drop several events due to pressure and loss of bearings in space, believes the subject of mental health will be much higher in the future. His story never happened again with other athletes:

“I think we need to talk more about mental health, especially with athletes. I know some of us do the same things and we are always told to do it all. Now that we are all a little older, we can speak on our behalf“Simon Piles told a news conference.”In the end, we are not just entertainment objects; We are human too. Behind the scenes, there are things we have to deal with besides the game.“

Germany is back in competition

In the medal rankings, China still dominates with 69 awards, including 32 with gold. Thanks to Malaika Mihambo, Germany, who won the gold medal in the long jump today, is in 7th place.