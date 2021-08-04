SBI Introduces SIM Binding System for Yono and Yono Lite Processors

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new enhanced security feature called SIM Binding to make Yono and Yono Lite processors more secure. Accordingly, Yono and Yono Lite processors will only work on devices with a SIM card with a mobile number registered with the bank.

Customers need to update their mobile app and complete a one-time registration process for an updated version that protects customers from various digital scams. This process will check the mobile number registered in the bank and complete the registration. Customers need to confirm that the registration is from a device with a SIM with a registered mobile number.

Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Chief Digital Officer, DMT (Strategy), SBI said: Yono and Yono Lite operate on the basic rules of a mobile device, a user and a registered mobile number. Yono and Yono Lite can be used on the same device with a SIM registered mobile number. Yono and Yono Lite can be used by two different users on a dual SIM handset.

Last Updated on August 3, 2021 8:47 PM IST