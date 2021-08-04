Home Top News Olympic Games: Australian athletes set on fire by critics

Olympic Games: Australian athletes set on fire by critics

Aug 04, 2021 0 Comments
Photo poteaux de rugby
By Benjamin Voland | Posted on 08/03/2021

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has arrested several Australian rugby players and footballers after they were arrested for misconduct while returning from sports.

However, the body did not provide further details on the matter, stating that only one conduct was reported. ” Unacceptable From members of the Sevens rugby team and the men’s football team. Both were returning from Tokyo after their games.

Matt CarrollGeneral Manager‘AOC, The Australian Rugby Federation and announced that investigations have been launched to clarify allegations of sports related to football.

« Although there were no formal complaints from the airline, unacceptable behavior was brought to our attention and I raised the issue directly with our member sports directors. He added.

However, both teams apologized and no action was taken against them.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

