Messi, thanks to Barசாa La Liga!

La Liga has found a huge investor who will inject 7 2.7 billion. A jackpot that directly benefits FC Barcelona in particular.

Good news for the Spanish league, though FC BarcelonaLa Liga on Wednesday announced that the US investment fund CVC has reached a policy agreement with its capital partners. In exchange for 10% of the league’s capital, the US company will invest 7 2.7 billion to promote La Liga’s growth internationally.

The Spanish clubs that suffered the full impact of the Covit-19 health and economic crisis were the big winners of the deal. “Encourage The global growth of La Liga and its clubs continues to transform it into a global digital entertainment company ”, Refers to the official press release of La Liga.

250 M for Parsa!

This agreement must be concluded “La Liga creates a new company that contributes to all its companies, subsidiaries and joint ventures.” The press release also says “La Liga will retain in this new company the management of its game and organizational capabilities and the commercialization of audiovisual rights.”

“The agreement aims to promote transformation in the entertainment world and enhance all growth opportunities for clubs to develop a new business model that will allow them to diversify and intensify revenue generation and marketing models by accelerating future digital transformation.”

This big jackpot will have direct consequences for Barசாa Game WorldTo receive less than 250 million euros. Also possible by the Catalan Club “Immediately check the signatures of Leo Messi and other recruits”, Announces daily games. Unexpected for Blocrana President John LaBorte, he can finally breathe.

