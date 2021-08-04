London: Heavy rains cause heavy flooding

Then China And this Belgium, The turn of the UK is coming. The streets of London were flooded late Sunday with thunderstorms in the south-east of the UK, affecting traffic there.

Local emergency services, @LondonFire, And MetPoliceUK Are responding to significant flooding across London. If you are traveling, double check your route TFL Bus, pipe and train services have been affected. Avoid walking or driving in flood waters. In an emergency, call 999. – Mayor of London (ayMayorofLondon) July 25, 2021

Rescue services across the British capital are facing “severe flooding”, Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted in the evening. Buses, subways and trains have been affected, he said, urging Londoners to check their route and avoid crossing flooded areas by cattle or car.

“Wet everywhere!”

In the south of the British capital, near the Queenstown Road station, police blocked traffic on an impassable road, causing the road to flood, especially under railway bridges, the AFP reporter noted.

The flood blocked several red double-decker buses in the middle of the street, in which a driver told AFP that water had reached the floor of his vehicle. “Wet everywhere!”, Reported the man who introduced himself by his first name Eric.

London firefighters said on Twitter that there had been about 300 calls for flooding in the southwest of the capital.