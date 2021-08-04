Home Top News London: Heavy rains cause heavy flooding

London: Heavy rains cause heavy flooding

Then China And this Belgium, The turn of the UK is coming. The streets of London were flooded late Sunday with thunderstorms in the south-east of the UK, affecting traffic there.

Rescue services across the British capital are facing “severe flooding”, Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted in the evening. Buses, subways and trains have been affected, he said, urging Londoners to check their route and avoid crossing flooded areas by cattle or car.

“Wet everywhere!”

In the south of the British capital, near the Queenstown Road station, police blocked traffic on an impassable road, causing the road to flood, especially under railway bridges, the AFP reporter noted.

The flood blocked several red double-decker buses in the middle of the street, in which a driver told AFP that water had reached the floor of his vehicle. “Wet everywhere!”, Reported the man who introduced himself by his first name Eric.

London firefighters said on Twitter that there had been about 300 calls for flooding in the southwest of the capital.

The British Meteorological Agency has issued an orange warning for thunderstorms in and around London until 7pm (8pm in Paris), but thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in the south of the country until Monday. 100 mm of rain is expected in some parts of the state on Sunday evening.

