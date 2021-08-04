Home Technology Apple is starting to sell the updated Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Aug 04, 2021 0 Comments
Apple began selling the Wireless Magic Keyboard with a built-in Touch ID fingerprint reader and authorizing payment.

Previously, it could only be purchased with the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID 24-inch iMac with M1 processor, Now everyone can buy the accessory individually. True, Apple only offers the new Magic Keyboard in a standard color (white / aluminum), and bright versions compatible with the iMac 24 ″ (M1) 2021 palette are not yet available separately.

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is $ 149 for the base model and $ 179 for the integer. For those looking for a complete package, Apple also offers an upgraded $ 129 Magic trackpad with rounded corners, such as an updated Magic keyboard.

The keyboard and trackpad use lightning ports for further charging and come in textile-knitted USB Type-C to Lightning cable.

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID requires Magos 11.4 or later and is compatible with the latest Macs – MacBook Air (M1) 2020, MacBook Pro 13 ″ (M1) 2020, iMac 24 ″ (M1) 2021, and Mac Mini (M1) 2020 .2020 may be the most smart keyboard purchase for Mac Mini (M1) owners – the only new Mac that does not have Touch ID biometric protection.

