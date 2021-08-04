American schools pay more than € 840 for vaccinated staff – LINFO.re

To promote the vaccine, schools in the US state of Georgia will offer $ 1,000 (approximately € 842) in bonuses to employees who have been vaccinated against Covid 19.

“Our students and their families …”

This is according to a press release issued by the French-speaking media Tvanouvelles.ca Where Journal of Montreal, Local school authorities Henry, Near ‘Atlanta, In the southeast United States, Spoke. They explain that this attempt is intended to avoid: “Many interruptions in public education in the last two years International spread“.

The press release further states: “Our students and their families are deserving and expect stability and consistency in their learning. It is essential to keep our schools open and take care of the health of our staff to achieve this goal.”.

> Read more: Covid 19 in the United States: Joe Biden wants to increase the vaccine

By the end of September

Of the 6,000 school staff in the United States, one has been vaccinated against one of the three vaccines approved in his uncle’s country (Pfizer, modern And Johnson & Johnson), You can get this $ 1,000 by the end of September. This is a federal plan to fight Govit-19 In schools, this premium was funded.

In recent weeks, The United States To face a further increase in positive cases of the disease, Contrasting delta Spreads at high speed. To United States, 60% of adults are fully vaccinated, but there are significant differences between North, The best vaccine in general, and South, Which is very reluctant.

> Our articles United States