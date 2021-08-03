Home Entertainment Will Travis Scott release a movie with his album?

Aug 03, 2021
Travis Scott is on all fronts. After collaborating with Kim Jones on the Dior Home spring-summer 2022 set, the American rapper is now co-producing a film with distribution company A24, which is set to release at the same time as his next album. Imagination. On Monday, August 2, 2021, Travis Scott posted a revealing photo on his Instagram account showing the “first draft” script, with the names of A24 and the artist’s production box, Cactus Jack Films.

We also recognize the name of the album, Imagination, Almost completely passed. It is written in mythology “Life is like a movie, an album”, Continued Cactus Jack Films and A24 have begun to create incredible content for the future through film and media. Starting with “. Although the rapper has not yet revealed the release date of his next music project – his fourth album since then Astroworld, Released in 2018 – we already know that this movie project will come with it.

After all, it is with the distribution company American A24 (Room, uncut gems, comfort, Or Sola Scheduled for this summer), the Cannes Film Festival 2021 was the most watched during the film Lamb (Issued in the Un Certain Regard section) and the documentary Tail In the life of actor Wall Kilmer, Travis Scott decided to collaborate on the film, in which everything is unknown.

The date for Travis Scott’s film and album has not yet been released.

