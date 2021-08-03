Three people were injured when a wall simulating a glacier collapsed at the Titanic Museum

Facade of the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge (Tennessee, USA).

On Monday, three guests were injured when a glacier wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, museum owners said in a statement.

“Our glacier wall collapsed and injured 3 guests who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of his injuries,” he said. Owners Mary Kellogg Joslin and John Joslin wrote via their official Facebook account on Monday night.

“Since the safety of our guests and team members is always paramount, it goes without saying that we would never expect such an incident to happen.”They continued. “We are proud of the quality of our care and have taken steps to ensure that proper safety guidelines are followed.”

There are two Titanic Memorial Museums in the United States.

After the incident, the museum was temporarily closed, but it reopened to the public on Tuesday morning.

The Titanic Museum was first established in 2010 by Cedar Bay Entertainment in Pigeon Forge, a popular tourist destination in Xavier County, Tennessee, the gateway to the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. Tollywood Amusement Park.

The main attraction of the museum is the ship that appears to be a replica of the Titanic, perhaps the most famous cruise ship in the world due to its tragic sinking and the many award-winning films that never destroyed its history.

Pigeon Forge is the second Titanic Museum in Cedar Bay; The first is in France, Missouri.

Visitors to Gravity receive boarding passes with the names of passengers and Gravity crew members. The British navy ship that sank after hitting an iceberg on its first voyage on April 15, 1912. From the ship’s porcelain to the crumbling deck chair, nearly 400 artifacts are on display.

Visitors learn by experiencing what it was like on the RMS Titanic when they touched the real iceberg, walking down the Grand Staircase and tertiary corridors, holding hands at 28 degrees water and trying to stand on inclined platforms. First hand. “, It reads on the Gravity website.

The musicians’ room is one of the places to see inside the museum.

The Pigeon Fake Police Department confirmed in a brief statement Tuesday that officials responded to the museum around 8pm on Monday. “They came and fell on a snow display wall and injured many spectators.”

“The extent of the injuries is unknown” The report says. Preliminary information suggests that the incident was accidental. No further information will be released at this time. “

The owners of the museum did not elaborate on what happened beyond what was posted on Facebook, for which they disabled comments.

On Tuesday, everything continued normally and was received at the “Passengers with Tickets” Museum.

