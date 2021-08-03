San Lorenzo’s tears are back: when and how to see them

Return Meteor rain The most anticipated of the year, now know: le Pericardium, Known as Tears of San Lorenzo, Over the next few days they will plow the night sky with their glowing paths. NASA cameras have already passed one on July 26th Recorded and photographed sunlight earlier this month.

In the Northern Hemisphere, so in Italy, it will be This evening you can already attend the astronomy show “Shoot Stars” from 22.00 to 4.00 in the morning. The peak of visibility is expected, however Every night from August 11 to 12, the sky passes by a hundred paths of light visible to the naked eye every hour.. Also look at August 8th, the day the moon enters the lunar phase so it will not be so bright because its hemisphere is completely in shadow from the earth; So it would be easy to spot San Lorenzo’s tears.