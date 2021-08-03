Friday, July 30, 2021. 10:39 p.m.

(Update: Saturday, July 31, 2021. 1:03 p.m.)

Anthony Risso scored a home run in his first game against the New York Yankees, who beat Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night.

Rizo, who was purchased from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, scored a sixth in a separate room. This is his 15th home run this season.

Rizo also hit a single. He finished the game with two wins in three appearances by one walk.

Joey Gallo, who made his debut for the Yankees following his acquisition of the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, was sent off in four appearances.

Jameson Dylan (7-4) stopped the Marlins for two innings of five and three.

Abraham Toro continues his pace with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners beat Texas Rangers 9-5 Friday night.

The Mariners have won five of their last seven games. They began their 10-game road trip two-and-a-half games away from the Oakland Athletics, which sits second in the American fourth-card game.

Lauren Gilbert (5-2), the Mariners 2018 first-round pick, allowed four runs and six wins in five and two-thirds of the innings. He allowed the Mids to cross the six-yard line for a walk before being knocked out of the game by separate housemates Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim in sixth.

Diego Castillo, the new Mariners reliever purchased from Tampa Bay on Thursday, threw a perfect ninth inning in his debut.

Garcia scored his 23rd homer for the Rangers, trailing star players Joey Gallo and Kyle Gibson and defender Ian Kennedy before the trade deadline. The Rangers are failing in the 100-game. They last sat in the Americans and lost 14 of their last 15 games.

Jord Kelenic hits the ball to the stand of Colby Alardin (2-9) after a double by Luis Torrance and Toro. This is his first home run since he was recalled from the AAA Tacoma squad on July 16. In his first 23 games at the Majors, the upcoming Mariners maintained an opportunity of only .096 batting average. He was central to the deal that sent Robinson Canoe and Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets in December 2018.

In the ninth inning the fourth RBI of the Colonial game of choice.

Alert, who joined the Rangers in the 2019 trading period, allowed seven runs, including six in three innings. He has lost his last seven starts and is May 27- 1-9.

The Mariners took a 4-0 lead in the second inning with two wins, two walks and a miss from shortstop musician Kiner-Falefa to home plate.

Jason Martin recalled Wednesday to take Callo’s place in the lineup, hitting a home run in seventh.

American elsewhere :

Red Sox 3 – Rays 7

BOS: Martin Perez (7-7) had a tough ride, conceding six runs in four innings.

TB: Yandy Diaz and Randy Arokiyarena hit the long ball.

Orioles 4 – Tigers3

BAL: Matt Harvey (6-10) wins third consecutive result. He starts the third in a row not allowing a point and throws over six innings.

DET: Tariq Scopal (6-10) allowed four runs in five and two-thirds of the innings.

Indians 4 – White Socks6

CLE: Farmill Reyes has scored three runs in three wins, including a home run

CWS: Lance Lynn gave up three runs and seven wins in five innings

Athletics 2 – Angels 0

Oak: Chris Posit dominated Matt with just six wins in 7 innings

