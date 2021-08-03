Knife attack in London, Christian Hadun Tash “police inaction”

“Police inaction led to what happened to me. My attacker was not even afraid of the police because he did it in front of them. Living in a community where the police do not want to arrest a Muslim for fear of being called an Islamist hater is heartbreaking.

Hadun Tash is a former Muslim-Christian who shares his faith in Speakers Corner in London, a free expression area in Hyde Park Northeast. It was at this point, on July 25, that Hadun Dash was attacked with knives while a caricature of Charlie Hebdo was featured on his T-shirt. She suffers from injuries to her face and hands.

Today, Hadun Tash, the bravest woman in Britain, was stabbed in the head by a Muslim man in Hyde Park Corner. Surprisingly, her injuries were not life-threatening.

From Videos aired by social networks Reveal the moment when the young Christian was attacked with a knife and then show the culprit fleeing when the victim fell to the ground. Hadun Tash was treated on the spot before being taken to hospital for a “minor injury”.

Westminster police are asking “do not speculate on the motive for the attack” until the facts are confirmed.

He commented on the attack in echoed comments Christian concern.

“I’m sorry and annoyed at what happened to me. I wonder if I did something wrong. I firmly believe that I did not break any law or incite hatred. What I did was challenge Islam and want to discuss, discuss, and tell people about Jesus Christ.”

Hadun Tash later denounced the “inaction of the police.”

“Police inaction led to what happened to me. My attacker was not even afraid of the police because he did it in front of them. Living in a society where the police do not want to arrest a Muslim for fear of being called an Islamist hater is heartbreaking.”

According to, she would have announced Christian today, The attacker’s aim is to kill her.

When watching the video, the motive for killing me is clear. I can not believe it happened in the afternoon at Speakers Corner. You would not expect such things to happen in the UK. “

The Daily Mail Despite the presence of witnesses and numerous video surveillance cameras, Scotland Yard’s critics say the attacker has not yet been identified. Witnesses said police dispersed the crowd without hearing their testimonies. According to Andrea Williams, executive director of the Christian Law Center, “given the video evidence and witnesses at the scene, it is unusual for the attacker to be even older, and we believe some of them are familiar to him.” She adds:

“This video clearly shows an attempt to kill a Christian woman during the day, or at least seriously injures her. Speakers Corner is one of the most closely watched locations in the UK.”

In the words of the victim, by Times, The speaker’s corner “has become hostile and dangerous to evangelical Christians”.

