Home Technology Cryptocurrency funds shrink in the fourth week

Cryptocurrency funds shrink in the fourth week

Aug 03, 2021 0 Comments
coinshares-kripto-para-koin-bulteni

According to a report shared by CoinShares, there was a total net inflow of $ 19.5 million from the crypto currency last week.

Balance of cash in and out of cryptocurrencies such as Grayscale, Coinshare, 3IQ, 21 Shares For the fourth week in a row Was in negative territory.

  • According to the CoinShares report Cryptocurrency The financial contraction at $ 19.5 million last week may indicate that some investors took advantage of the rise in prices to make a profit.
  • Cryptocurrency funds, which have been on a downward trend since mid-May, have since risen in bulk. $ 295 million There was a net outflow. This fund corresponds to 1% of the total value of assets under the management of these funds.
  • A total of $ 4.1 billion has entered since the beginning of the year. Bitcoin Finance last week $ 19.7 million Release so from the beginning of the month $ 67.8 million It is out.
  • Ethereum This week was financially negative, and just like last week $ 9.5 million Lost. Bitcoin funds have shrunk by 10 in the last 12 weeks, while Ethereum funds have shrunk by 6.
  • Cryptocurrency fund with multiple assets $ 7.5 million, For XRP funding $ 1.1 million, Approximately Polkadot (DOT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Cardano (ADA) funds respectively. 400.000, 200.000 And 500,000 Dollars were entered.
  • Last week’s trading volume of these investment items increased by 173% compared to the previous week.

READ  Six inmates threaten Genderme, violate security measures and escape from Valparaiso prison | National

You May Also Like

Didn't receive mail in Gmail? Advised on how to release a blocked account

Didn’t receive mail in Gmail? Advised on how to release a blocked account

99% initiative: "Start-friendly implementation expected!"

99% initiative: “Start-friendly implementation expected!”

Competitors for WhatsApp, Telegram and Group Video Calls can be viewed by over 1,000 people

Competitors for WhatsApp, Telegram and Group Video Calls can be viewed by over 1,000 people

Apple Introduces UPI, Rupee and Net Banking as additional payment options in the App Store

Apple Introduces UPI, Rupee and Net Banking as additional payment options in the App Store

Google promotes data privacy and security for Android devices

With Steps, Download Minecraft for Android, PC and iPhone for free in 3 minutes

With Steps, Download Minecraft for Android, PC and iPhone for free in 3 minutes

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *