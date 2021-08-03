By the end of 2022 all exceptions to photovoltaic and wind outside tenders will expire

The possibility of individuals and law firms establishing photovoltaics up to 500 kW from tender procedures was discussed by Mr. Are interested throughout Greece.

This growth, however, should be linked to the fact that the “window of opportunity” for small producers will finally close by the end of 2022.

According to the rules, from January 1, 2023, a RES station will not be able to conclude an operational assistance agreement with DAPEEP unless it participates in a tender process.

This means “old” 500 amps photovoltaics (but not more than 3 megawatts of wind turbines and related energy communities), as well as new ones submitted on the basis of the latest revision. Screws must have completed a contract with DAPEEP by December 31, 2022.

Although this time is more than technical, the delays in getting the offer of connection conditions from investor Hedno are huge. In most parts of the country, the study of the request and Hedno’s response comes months later.

Since it is not available on the network, the most important thing it depends on and ultimately how many people can manage a photovoltaic park without entering into tender is that most of Hedno’s answers are now negative.

Electronic site

It should be noted that the submission of new requests for photovoltaics from tenders will be done through the electronic platform developed by Hedno.

The eligibility criteria for the projects to be established will be the provisional priority of submitting applications.

Agricultural photovoltaics

Finally, legal intervention, on the basis of which professional farmers can install a photovoltaic park with a capacity of up to 100 kW, ensures non-competitive tariffs, which will be higher than in practice. For example, for 500 amps photovoltaics, the Minister of Environment and Energy, Costas Skrekas, announced in advance from Parliament.

Mr. According to Skrekas, the RIS is going to proceed with a legislative regulation that will pay the most satisfactory fees for specific projects. The reason for the increase in compensation is that due to their small size, the cost of operating these parks has increased. Therefore, the higher the wage, the more opportunity farmers will be given to make similar investments.