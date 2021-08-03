Home Sports Bills and Allen are on the same page

Bills and Allen are on the same page

Aug 03, 2021 0 Comments
Bills and Allen are on the same page

Buffalo Bills and Quarterback Josh Allen have offered themselves until the team’s first preseason game to agree to the terms of a new contract or they will wait until 2022.

This is what CEO Brandon Bean said on Monday.

“We are in August. So I would say we have only a few more weeks to come to an agreement or delay, and try again in 2022,” the CEO said, whose comments were reported by the ESPN network.

“I hope we can do something this year. Otherwise, we’re happy. Josh knows that. He and I had good conversations this spring and summer.

In 2021, Allen will play in his fourth season in the NFL. The option for the fifth year of his recruitment contract was used. However, the club and player may agree to a new deal before the start of the next Goodell circuit campaign.

The pre-season schedule for the bills starts on August 13, when they will be in Detroit to face the Lions.

For his part, head coach Sean McDermott is optimistic about his general manager’s statement and his key objectives.

“Things work on their own when there are two parties you want to merge, and they have the same ultimate goal in mind. Josh is great. He’s a young talent and he fits in well with the buffalo and its people. I’m sure it will work,” he told NFL.com. .

Allen, 25, has had his best NFL season. In 16 games during the 2020 campaign, he finished with 69.2% of passes, trying to get 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. The Wyoming Cowboys product is 421 yards and eight majors.

READ  England v Australia: First One Day International - Long live! | Sports

You May Also Like

M.L.P.

M.L.P.

The Canadian is ready for a second chance with the Chargers

The Canadian is ready for a second chance with the Chargers

NBA Kuzma clashe le King après son départ

Traded from Lakers, Kyle Kuzma replaces Pedal pedals and GOAT on LeBron!

NFL: Full stadiums for 32 teams?

NFL: Full stadiums for 32 teams?

Fernando Tottis Jr.: The idea of ​​the process was discussed

Fernando Tottis Jr.: The idea of ​​the process was discussed

Le Big 3 des Brooklyn Nets, composé de Kevin Durant, James Harden et Kyrie Irving, ferait bien de s'inspirer de celui des Cleveland Cavaliers, qu'il formait avec Kevin Love et LeBron James

Kevin Love badly avenges Kyrie Irving, LeBron reacts!

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *